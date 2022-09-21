Does Shaquille O'Neal own licensing rights of Marilyn Monroe? All you need to know

When basketball fans hear the name Shaquille O'Neal, they automatically think of the most dominant big man in the NBA. Little do they know that Big Diesel is dominant as an entrepreneur as well.

During an interview with "Earn Your Leisure", Shaquille O'Neal revealed that he has invested money in a lot of brands. Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Forever 21, and JCPenney were some of the businesses he cited.

Shaq said, "I don't like to seem like I'm bragging, but let me ask you a question. Who owns Marilyn Monroe? Who owns Elvis Presley? Who owns Forever 21? Who owns JCPenney? Me!"

Technically speaking, Shaq isn't the owner of these brands. However, he signed a deal with Authentic Brands Group back in 2015, which awarded him the licensing rights to these brands. According to Essentially Sports, the Lakers legend spent $135,000,000 to make this deal happen. He is now enjoying the fruits of his money's labor.

Shaquille O'Neal Net Worth in 2022

Business Man Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal wasn't necessarily great with money during his younger years. In his rookie season, he blew all his money on three Mercedes worth $450,000 for both of his parents and himself. With those kinds of spending habits, it's difficult to imagine Shaq becoming one of the richest athletes in the world.

After a successful 19 seasons in the NBA, Shaq made $292 million. However, he was able to secure transactions with a plethora of brands which allowed him to nearly double his money.

Shaquille O'Neal's net worth in 2022 is now $400 million. He is among the top 10 richest NBA athletes. Shaq has no one else to thank but himself for making significant investments during his career. This made going into retirement a lot easier for Big Diesel.

Shaq thoroughly considered his options for financial investments after leaving the NBA. If he doesn't personally like a company's products, he won't promote it or make an investment in it. Honestly, this is a smart method for investing one's money. It's best to be familiar with and satisfied with a product. That way, you will feel confident that it will sell to a larger audience.

What helped O'Neal climb the wealth ranks was his ownership of several popular restaurants. He owns several Aunty Annie's Pretzels, Big Chicken, Five Guys Burgers, and Krispy Kreme Donuts franchises. He is also part owner of Buick, Gold Bond, Icy Hot, and The General.

The world witnessed Shaq's supremacy as the greatest big man in NBA history. He is now demonstrating that he can also be a top entrepreneur, whose investments show his entreprenuerial and business prowess.

