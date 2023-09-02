Dominican Republic vs Serbia Basketball preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

On September 3, the 2023 FIBA World Cup will pit Team Serbia against Team Dominican Republic. Both teams were able to sweep their respective groups in the opening stage to enter round two with a 3-0 record. However, both teams suffered losses during their first second-round matchups.
Team Serbia played a very tight back-and-forth game against Team Italy as the lead changed hands six times throughout the whole game. Both teams also held a double-digit lead at some point during the game. In fact, Serbia held the biggest lead of the game at 16 points close to the four-minute mark of the third quarter.
Serbia was unable to stop the Italians from rallying as they cut down the lead to three (62-59) at the end of the third period. The fourth quarter was close but Italy held on to a two-point lead to end the game (78-76).
The Dominican Republic's game against Team Puerto Rico gave fans plenty of tense moments as the score was locked at 45 apiece entering halftime. The game remained tight as Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic squad held a narrow five-point advantage at the end of the period.
The lead continued to change hands several times in the fourth quarter until the 58-second mark when a layup by Tremont Waters would tie the game at 95. Victor Liz tried to answer for the Dominicans, but he was blocked by George Conditt. Puerto Rico capitalized on the great defensive play and John Holland hit a clutch three to give his team the lead.
The Dominicans failed to respond and they lost by five (102-97).
Dominican Republic vs Serbia FIBA World Cup 2023 prediction and odds
With both teams holding a 3-1 record coming into their matchup, expect both sides to play with the same intensity that they've shown throughout the World Cup.
Team Serbia are the heavy favorites to come away with a win against Team Dominican Republic.
Moneyline: Serbia -485, Dominican Republic +370
Over/Under: 172.5 (O: -112, U: -108)
Spread: Serbia -9 (-108), Dominican Republic +9 (-112)
Serbia's FIBA World Cup roster
- Filip Petrusev
- Nikola Jovic
- Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Vanja Marinkovic
- Ognjen Dobric
- Dusan Ristic
- Marko Guduric
- Stefan Jovic
- Dejan Davidovic
- Borisa Simanic
- Aleksa Avramovic
- Nikola Milutinov
Dominican Republic's FIBA World Cup roster
- Antonio Peña
- Rigoberto Mendoza
- Jean Montero
- Gelvis Solano
- Victor Liz
- Andres Feliz
- Eloy Vargas
- Angel Delgado
- Gerardo Suero
- LJ Figueroa
- Lester Quiñones
- Karl-Anthony Towns
