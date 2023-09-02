Dominican Republic vs Serbia Basketball preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

On September 3, the 2023 FIBA World Cup will pit Team Serbia against Team Dominican Republic. Both teams were able to sweep their respective groups in the opening stage to enter round two with a 3-0 record. However, both teams suffered losses during their first second-round matchups.

Team Serbia played a very tight back-and-forth game against Team Italy as the lead changed hands six times throughout the whole game. Both teams also held a double-digit lead at some point during the game. In fact, Serbia held the biggest lead of the game at 16 points close to the four-minute mark of the third quarter.

Serbia was unable to stop the Italians from rallying as they cut down the lead to three (62-59) at the end of the third period. The fourth quarter was close but Italy held on to a two-point lead to end the game (78-76).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dominican Republic's game against Team Puerto Rico gave fans plenty of tense moments as the score was locked at 45 apiece entering halftime. The game remained tight as Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic squad held a narrow five-point advantage at the end of the period.

The lead continued to change hands several times in the fourth quarter until the 58-second mark when a layup by Tremont Waters would tie the game at 95. Victor Liz tried to answer for the Dominicans, but he was blocked by George Conditt. Puerto Rico capitalized on the great defensive play and John Holland hit a clutch three to give his team the lead.

The Dominicans failed to respond and they lost by five (102-97).

Also read: Australia vs Georgia Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023.

Dominican Republic vs Serbia FIBA World Cup 2023 prediction and odds

With both teams holding a 3-1 record coming into their matchup, expect both sides to play with the same intensity that they've shown throughout the World Cup.

Team Serbia are the heavy favorites to come away with a win against Team Dominican Republic.

Moneyline: Serbia -485, Dominican Republic +370

Over/Under: 172.5 (O: -112, U: -108)

Spread: Serbia -9 (-108), Dominican Republic +9 (-112)

Serbia's FIBA World Cup roster

Filip Petrusev

Nikola Jovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Vanja Marinkovic

Ognjen Dobric

Dusan Ristic

Marko Guduric

Stefan Jovic

Dejan Davidovic

Borisa Simanic

Aleksa Avramovic

Nikola Milutinov

Dominican Republic's FIBA World Cup roster

Antonio Peña

Rigoberto Mendoza

Jean Montero

Gelvis Solano

Victor Liz

Andres Feliz

Eloy Vargas

Angel Delgado

Gerardo Suero

LJ Figueroa

Lester Quiñones

Karl-Anthony Towns

Also read: Italy vs Puerto Rico Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)