Donovan Mitchell Injury Update: Latest on 5x All-Star’s status ahead of clash against Orlando Magic (February 22)

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday in their first game following the 2024 NBA All-Star break.

Both teams entered the break on a high note. The Cavaliers (36-17, second in the Eastern Conference) won 18 of their last 20 games. Meanwhile, Orlando (30-25, eighth in the East) won six of their last eight contests.

Given the crowded East playoff picture, Thursday’s clash could prove to be pivotal. Cleveland is only 2.5 games ahead of the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks (35-21). Meanwhile, Orlando is just 0.5 games behind the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers (31-25).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, despite the relatively high stakes and Mitchell coming off three days of rest since Sunday’s All-Star Game, his status is in question.

Donovan Mitchell Injury Update

As of Thursday morning, Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable to play against the Magic due to an undisclosed illness. Although, his final status will likely be updated closer to tip-off.

Expand Tweet

If Mitchell is ultimately ruled out, it will mark his 10th missed game of the season and first since Dec. 27. The five-time All-Star previously dealt with groin and hamstring injuries. Cleveland is 30-14 with him in the lineup and 6-3 without him.

Through 44 games, Mitchell is averaging 28.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 3.3 3-pointers per game on 47.3% shooting.

Mitchell’s absence would likely open the door for backup shooting guard Caris LeVert to take on a larger role. However, he isn’t expected to miss extended time, so LeVert would only receive a short-term boost.

Outside of Mitchell, the only other player listed on Cleveland’s injury report is reserve guard Ty Jerome (ankle). So, the team will be close to full strength if Mitchell suits up.

Also Read: “Congratulations brother !!”: Donovan Mitchell, Austin Rivers and other NBA players sing praise of Rudy Gobert’s soon-to-be father news

How have Donovan Mitchell and Cleveland fared against Orlando this season?

Thursday’s contest between Cleveland and Orlando marks the teams’ fourth and final matchup this season. The Cavaliers emerged victorious in two of their first three meetings, including a 126-99 blowout road victory in their previous matchup on Jan. 22. However, Donovan Mitchell was available for all three games.

Mitchell’s production against the Magic has been on par with his season averages. Through three games, the 27-year-old is averaging 27.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 7.3 apg, 2.7 spg and 3.3 3pg on 44.3% shooting.

Also Read: NBA insider tips Donovan Mitchell playing on expiring $32,600,000 contract to quit Cleveland Cavaliers

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Magic?

Thursday’s showdown between Cleveland and Orlando tips off at 7 p.m. EST at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The contest airs live on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Florida. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Also Read: Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction: Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 22, 2024