NBA insider tips Donovan Mitchell playing on expiring $32,600,000 contract to quit Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell has been part of trade talks even after getting traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022. Trade rumors have started to re-emerge as he could enter the final year of his contract next season. Experts believe that Mitchell will soon leave the Cavs in hopes of getting a better contract.

Mitchell is in his second season with the Cavs and has done a spectacular job leading them. He's earned his fifth All-Star selection, second with Cleveland, and is averaging 28.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard has led the team to a 35-17 record, which makes them the second-best team in the Eastern Conference at the moment of this writing.

Even with an excellent season, the Cavs' ultimate goal is still the finale of the postseason. Last year, Mitchell and company only lasted five games into the playoffs and were eliminated in the first round. Last year's elimination was the fourth time that the five-time All-Star was ousted in the first round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Howard Beck of The Ringer, depending on how far the Cavs make it in the playoffs could play a significant role in Mitchell's future with the team. Additionally, his contract is set to expire after next season, as many believe that he won't exercise his player option to stay with Cleveland.

Beck reported that an Eastern Conference executive believes Mitchell could leave the team in free agency.

"There’s no doubt he’s leaving once his contract ends."

Expand Tweet

This season, Mitchell is set to earn $32.6 million. The following season, which could be the final year of his deal, the star guard will receive a guaranteed salary of $34.8 million. If he decides to exercise his player option, he'll be slated to earn $37 million.

The All-Star guard signed a five-year, $163 million contract extension with the Utah Jazz in 2020 before he was traded to the Cavs in 2022.

You might also be interested in reading this: "We'll give you Austin Reaves for Donovan" - NBA analyst labels Lakers 'delusional' for coveting Donovan Mitchell trade

NBA expert on what it would take for Donovan Mitchell to stay with the Cavs

Stars have found it easy to switch teams in the modern NBA. Donovan Mitchell isn't an exception as he didn't achieve anything significant while he was with the Utah Jazz which led to him getting traded to the Cavs. Now, it's a similar situation where the team is expected to make a deep playoff run to keep their stars.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, winning in the postseason could potentially lead to Mitchell signing an extension with the organization.

"My sense on Donovan Mitchell right now is that he's fully focused on this season," Charania said. "And trying to go as deep in the playoffs as possible with this roster. I think everything kind of takes care of itself in a lot of ways just based on results, based on the team, based on how they're doing camaraderie wise."

Expand Tweet

Winning solves everything and it could show Mitchell that the Cavs are serious about trying to win another title.

Also read: WATCH: Donovan Mitchell offers early look at unreleased Mets-inspired D.O.N Issue 5 signature shoe

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!