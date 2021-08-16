Eric Bledsoe to the LA Clippers: Here's why it can prove to be a good deal for the California franchise

The LA Clippers added two-time All-Defensive point guard Eric Bledsoe to their roster for the upcoming season on Sunday, sending Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Eric Bledsoe, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 16, 2021

Although there had been rumors all summer that the LA Clippers were keen to address their issues at point guard, no deal had transpired. Nevertheless, the Clippers remained active behind the scenes to try and prepare the team for another run at the Championship in the coming years. And so they've made a move for the veteran Bledsoe to help them achieve that.

In this article, we will outline why the LA Clippers trading for Eric Bledsoe can help the franchise going forward.

Acquiring Eric Bledsoe helps the LA Clippers free up roster space

LA Clippers fans will be sad to see Patrick Beverley leave

All in all, the trade for Eric Bledsoe will benefit the LA Clippers in a number of ways, but it will primarily help them free up roster space and is an obvious upgrade on their choices at point guard.

The Clippers simply had too many guards, and while Patrick Beverley was an influential member in building the team's current culture, he was one of the side's most tradeable assets this summer. Rondo, on the other hand, did not have a high trade value coming into the offseason after a poor showing in the playoffs and was likely involved in freeing up space for younger backcourt options.

Cap ramifications for LAC/MEM:



LAC

🏀Eric Bledsoe: $18.1M and $19.4M ($3.9M GTY)

💰LAC will see their tax bill drop from $125M to $95M (savings of $30M)

💰$8.3M TE for LAC



MEM

🏀Patrick Beverley: $14.3M

🏀Rajon Rondo: $7.5M ($750K likely bonus)

🏀Daniel Oturu: $1.5M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 16, 2021

In this deal for Eric Bledsoe, the LA Clippers will save $30m in luxury tax payments this year while only $3.9m of his contract for the 2022-23 season is guaranteed, giving them flexibility if they choose not to keep him. It also trims their roster down to 15 players, allowing greater concentration on the development of younger stars such as Terance Mann, Jay Scrubb and Keon Johnson.

From a financial point of view and for the team's outlook long-term, trading for Eric Bledsoe was a solid piece of business. As for his contributions on the court, the LA Clippers know what he brings to the table.

With the Milwaukee Bucks, he was voted into the All-Defensive Team of the Year twice and grabbed two steals per game in the 2017-18 season. So he will fit in well as a replacement for Beverley, alongside two elite defenders in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard - whenever the latter is able to return.

On offense, Bledsoe brings superior scoring to both Beverley and Rondo. Prior to his time with the New Orleans Pelicans this year, he had averaged over 14.8 points per game in the previous six campaigns and even scored as many as 21 points every night for the Phoenix Suns in the 2016-17 season. While the LA Clippers know that he likely won't replicate those numbers, they would've been wary of bringing in a point guard who can score at a high clip with Leonard sidelined.

Eric Bledsoe had some nasty highlights with the Clippers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U9i061FPpo — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 16, 2021

They are also aware of what Eric Bledsoe is like as a professional after he played for the franchise for three seasons, mostly as Chris Paul's backup.

While the trade won't fill the LA Clippers fanbase with too much excitement, it could prove tactically prudent long-term. Bledsoe will be a productive player during the regular season and frees up space in their guard rotation. They have sacrificed little on the court and while they may have lost Beverley's presence in the team, they have not lost out on his defensive contribution.

Nobody expected Reggie Jackson to explode as he did in the playoffs for the LA Clippers, therefore, maybe Ty Lue will also be able to get the best out of Eric Bledsoe.

