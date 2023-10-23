"Everyone was in the Bahamas" - Lil Baby once lost $600,000 with James Harden, Drake and Meek Mill

American rapper Lil Baby once lost $600,000 gambling with James Harden, Drake, Meek Mill and Michael Rubin in the Bahamas. Lil Baby is tight with Harden, who wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. The two also went viral due to a very funny rumor on social media.

In an interview with Speedy Morman of Complex to promote his new album last year, Lil Baby discussed being introduced to Rubin by Drake. He then went on to discuss how they played Baccarat in the Bahamas and he lost a whopping $600,000 in one night.

"Just one night everyone was in the Bahamas and we were all gambling together," Lil Baby said. "Drake, Meek Mill, James Harden, and Michael Rubin. Baccarat, a matter of fact. ... Sh*t, I lost about $600,000."

For those who don't know, Lil Baby and James Harden are friends. Drake has always been close with NBA players, while Meek Mill is also a rapper and is from Philadelphia.

On the other hand, Michael Rubin is the CEO of Fanatics and he hosts an annual party that Lil Baby, Harden, Drake and Meek Mill have attended. All these guys don't mind losing money since they have a lot of it.

Lil Baby has a net worth of around $8 million, Harden's net worth is around $165 million, Drake's at $250 million, Meek Mill's at $20 million, and Rubin is a billionaire with an estimated net worth of $11.5 billion.

James Harden and Lil Baby dating rumors spread online

James Harden and Lil Baby

James Harden and Lil Baby have developed a friendship over the years when the former MVP was still in Houston. Harden once gave Lil Baby $300,000 in cash and a lot of honey buns during his birthday celebration back in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 34-year-old disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star even flew to Houston after a loss to celebrate Lil Baby's birthday last year. The friendship between the two went viral recently due to a report from NBACentel on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The account claimed that Lil Baby and Harden had been in a relationship for three years. However, it should be noted that NBACentel is a parody account of the legitimate NBACentral one that reports news. That means the rumor is false and just a funny way to troll the fans, Harden and Lil Baby.

