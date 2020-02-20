Everything revolves around Zion: Stephen A. Smith weighs in on the Rookie of the Year debate

Zion Williamson and Ja Morant

Ja Morant has been in the Rookie of the Year conversation ever since the beginning of the season. His exploits have helped the Memphis Grizzlies even occupy the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. However, Zion Williamson has taken the league by storm ever since his return from injury in January and the New Orleans Pelicans now have a chance of making it to the postseason.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has also weighed in on who'll possibly win the award and while he admitted that Morant is still likely to win the accolade due to the difference in games played, he also talked about the spotlight that Zion brings to the table.

"As great of a talent Ja Morant is, we weren't talking about him that much until Zion [Williamson] came aboard. Now, the only reason you're thinking about him [Ja Morant] is because you're comparing him to Zion. Everything revolves around Zion."

Zion vs Ja

Morant has played 48 games for the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game so far this season. The franchise is also in the playoff picture. Zion, on the other hand, has played only 10 games and is averaging a spectacular 22.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. The Pelicans are still 5.5 games behind the final playoff spot.

If either team makes it to the playoffs, it will undeniably have a huge impact on who becomes Rookie of the Year. Although Zion's numbers on the court are incredible, at the end of the day he's still played only 10 games so far and missed almost half of the season which automatically tips the odds in Ja Morant's favor.