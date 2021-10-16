Examining the 5 NBA teams that went unbeaten in the 2021-22 preseason

The 2021-22 NBA preseason was a highly anticipated event for fans. After one of the deepest draft classes in the last few years followed by one of the most active offseasons, the 2021-22 NBA season has been nothing short of hyped.

The free agency market saw some of the biggest and most surprising moves in a long time. From teams bolstering their lineups to making a run for the title, to franchises with new identities, the excitement ahead of the new season is hard to compare.

The preseason is an appetizer for what each team has in store. Getting firsthand experience of what teams have in store with their new lineups is something every fan looks forward to. The 2021-22 preseason did not disappoint.

With some unexpected winners and losers, the preseason has set up the floor for the regular-season due to commence on October 19th. Ahead of the regular-season opener, in this article, we will take a look at the five teams that went unbeaten in the 2021-22 NBA preseason.

#1 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA for the majority of the second-half of last decade. Making five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, winning three NBA titles and establishing a 73-9 regular-season record in the 2015-16 season, the Warriors had one of the greatest teams of all time.

Although the franchise has struggled to recreate its success in the last two seasons, the 2021-22 Golden State Warriors look set to be one of the most exciting teams in the NBA. With the highly anticipated return of Klay Thompson alongside Stephen Curry running rampant around opposition defenses, the Warriors retain their spot as favorites.

As the Golden State Warriors entered the 2021-22 preseason, a key storyline to follow was the development of Jordan Poole. Entering his third season in the NBA, Poole has made his big jump to the next level. Looking to have a breakout season with the Warriors, the young player seemed primed to be the next star as the Warriors ended the preseason with a 5-0 record.

With a number of talented players on the roster along with experienced veterans, the Golden State Warriors will look to ride the wave of their preseason success into the regular-season as well.

#2 Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls had been a dominant franchise in the 90's and had since only seen small doses of competitive bursts in the playoffs in the following decade. But the current roster has some serious excitement in store for Bulls fans.

In an active 2021 offseason, the Chicago Bulls made some key moves to support their core of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls acquired a playmaker in Lonzo Ball, an all-round team player in Alex Caruso and former All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

With some great moves made, the Bulls looked primed to make some noise in the regular-season. But a number of moves also imply the time required in developing chemistry and establishing a system. However, the Chicago Bulls hit the ground running in preseason.

With some huge expectations, the Chicago Bulls delivered a performance beyond expectations. Going 4-0 in the preseason, the Bulls came out firing with an offense run to perfection. Behind the development of Zach LaVine and the playmaking of Lonzo Ball, the Bulls' system is flourishing.

Hoping to continue their success in the preseason, the Chicago Bulls look like one of the best offenses in the Eastern Conference.

