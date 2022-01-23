"F**king sad! No kid should EVER have to go through this" - Trae Young expresses desire to help a reportedly bullied kid after video of him getting bullied gets shared

A video has surfaced online of a kid seemingly being bullied, and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has expressed his disgust with the situation. Bullying should have no place in our society, and Young is interested in helping the kid.

According to Twitter user Mya, who uploaded the video, it was not the first time it was happening. She reported that the bigger kid has been picking on Joshua, a sixth-grader who is autistic.

Joshua was not meant to be in that class, but he ended up there due to a mixup and was treated with such hostility. There were several attempts by someone, possibly the teacher, to separate the fight. But it took intervention from another student to diffuse the situation.

Trae Young condemned the act with passion via his Twitter account, calling it sad and seeking an avenue to reach out to Joshua. In his tweet, he said:

"F***ing Sad!! No kid should EVER have to go through this.. not physically capable enough to protect himself & the other kid knows that you clown!!!"

"Somebody pls get me Joshua’s info."

Young's interest in the case is heartwarming, as it is great to see people use their positions to effect change in society.

Trae Young has always been involved in philanthropy and activism

Although Trae Young's basketball career is not close to its pinnacle yet, the 23-year-old has built a legacy in helping the needy. He is gradually becoming one of the most important voices in the NBA, speaking out on issues plaguing society.

While activism is great and causes change, Young has also inspired the new generation through acts of kindness. In the city of Atlanta, he has commented on several issues and undertaken projects to make people enjoy a better life.

Trae has written checks for several causes, including eliminating over $1 million in medical debt for families in Atlanta. Through his foundation, he executed the project in January 2020 and cleared the debt of 570 people.

There are many more examples to cite, including the construction of a multi-sports facility in Norman and using his platform to push the Black Lives Matter movement.

Even with these involvements, the guard has managed to remain focused on the hardwood. He will forever be remembered in franchise history for his contributions so far, even though his best is yet to come.

So far in the 2021-22 season, the Hawks are down in the Eastern Conference standings (12th) with a 20-25 record. It is disappointing, especially because of the way they decimated the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers to reach the conference finals less than a year ago.

Nonetheless, they have the second-best offense in the league, thanks to Trae Young. He is averaging 27.9 points, 9.4 assists, and 4.0 rebounds this season.

Edited by Arnav