Fact Check: Are the Miami Heat building a monument for Kyle Lowry? Viral rumors debunked

Kyle Lowry has been with the Miami Heat for just two seasons. However, a viral report claimed that the Heat are building a statue for Lowry outside the Kaseya Center. Is it true or just another fake report?

According to Buttcrack Sports, the Heat will be paying tribute to Lowry with a monument outside their arena. Lowry has largely been a role player for Miami so it doesn't warrant such honor.

It should also be noted that the report is untrue because Buttcrack Sports is a satirical and parody page. They should not be taken seriously, especially if Lowry's monument pays tribute to his buttocks and not for his contributions to the franchise.

Kyle Lowry is known for having a huge behind. (Photo: Buttcrack Sports)

The image used by Buttcrack Sports came from the viral blimp called Hybrid Air Vehicles Airlander 10. It's an airship designed by Hybrid Air Vehicles back in 2021 and it went viral online due to it looking like a huge butt.

If Kyle Lowry decides to retire, he won't be getting a statue from the Miami Heat. However, it's certainly possible he'll get honored with a monument by the Toronto Raptors.

Most people consider Lowry the greatest player in Raptors franchise history. He was in Toronto from 2012 to 2021, helping the team make the playoffs seven times. He was part of the 2019 NBA championship team and was the heart and soul of the franchise for almost a decade.

Kyle Lowry's career retrospective

Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry was the 24th overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies out of Villanova. Lowry barely played in his rookie season before becoming a part of the Grizzlies' rotation in his second year.

However, Lowry was traded to the Houston Rockets midway through his third season in the league. He was a role player for the Rockets in his first year in Houston but became a starter in the 2010-11 season.

The Toronto Raptors acquired him in the summer of 2012 and was not an initial success. He was a late bloomer and became an All-Star in 2015. He helped the Raptors become perennial playoff contenders. All things fell into the right places in 2019 when they got Kawhi Leonard, who led them to the promised land.

Lowry's tenure in Toronto ended in the 2021 offseason when the Miami Heat acquired him via a sign-and-trade. At 37 years old, he's at the twilight of his career and will return to the Raptors once he decides to hang it up. He told reporters two seasons ago that he'll sign a one-day deal in Toronto to retire as a member of the Raptors.

