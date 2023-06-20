Fact Check: Did Ayesha Curry step up to clear air on her viral video of removing wedding ring for shirtless waiter?

Earlier this month, Ayesha Curry made headlines when she was shown in a video pretending to take her wedding ring off when a shirtless waiter came on The Real set. Immediately, one of her co-hosts broke out in laughter, reacting to Ayesha Curry's joke as the waiter began to serve drinks.

When the man went to hand Ayesha her drink, she quickly covered her eyes, laughing along with her co-hosts.

On Tuesday, a quote surfaced on Reddit claiming to be a statement from Curry about the situation. As many were quick to point out however, it was a satirical quote, and no such 'After Dark' episode of the podcast in question exists.

The alleged statement reads:

"Let's make one thing clear, that taking off my wedding ring thing doesn't mean anything. It's just one of my signature moves, like Steph's shimmy or nighty-night celebration. In fact, it's not even my real wedding ring, it's an identical, easily removable ring I wear at all times as a gag.

"If there's, I don't know, a sexy shirtless waiter or 90s R&B star or Clarence from HR in the vicinity, I slip it off and everybody has a good laugh. I would never desecrate my marriage or the gag by doing it with the real thing. The real ring's in storage somewhere."

How the NBA community reacted to Ayesha Curry's joke

While the fake statement quickly went viral, the NBA community, however, didn't find the real situation nearly as funny as The Real hosts. Many were quick to point out that the joke was disrespectful to her husband, Steph, who has been supportive over the years.

Others referenced her comments from a 2022 appearance on Red Table where she stated that she would like more attention from men. Given that Steph Curry frequently has women fawning over him, she stated that it would be nice to know men are looking her way as well.

While those comments also earned her plenty of criticism from the NBA community, it was Steph Curry who supported her, praising her for her honesty. Given his support, many have come out against Ayesha Curry for her latest wedding ring joke.

So far, Steph and Ayesha Curry have yet to come out and address the joke for real, however, based on the pair's social media accounts, everything seems to be all good.

On Father's Day, Ayesha took to social media with a Father's Day message for her husband, affectionately writing:

"Happy Fathers Day Chooch!!! We love you so much. It is too much fun raising these 3 little humans together with my best friend and you add so much excitement, fun and wisdom to the journey!

"I am so proud of you. Watching you with our kiddos brings me SO much joy. Time to pop open a big wave and drive it down the fairway to celebrate!"

