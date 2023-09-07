Fact check: Did Draymond Green release a song? Viral rumor debunked

As artificial intelligence voice technology becomes more and more advanced, celebrity impersonations are becoming increasingly common. Draymond Green has been one such victim.

Sometimes these imitations can be quite believable and deceive some into believing that it's the actual person. That includes a recent AI-generated song featuring Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green covering “Love” by American R&B singer Keyshia Cole:

Some were a bit thrown off by the cover at first. However, as the music video says, the song is a fake AI-generated cover.

Nonetheless, it still serves as a reminder of how far technology has come in recent years. It also gives fans an idea of what Green could sound like if he ever transitioned into being an R&B/Soul singer.

Former Knicks star calls out Draymond Green

While Draymond Green isn’t producing music at the moment, he has still been his normal outspoken self all offseason.

Many are now accustomed to Green speaking his mind both on and off the court. However, Green’s extreme self-confidence and impulsive behavior can still rub some the wrong way.

That includes former New York Knicks star guard John Starks, who recently called out Green in an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. Starks told Robinson that Green’s antics would have gotten him put in his place back in the 1990s:

“It’s good that he’s that way, but believe me, Draymond back in the day would have gotten checked real quick for his antics,” Starks said.

Starks said that back in his era, big men would have tested someone like Green to see how tough he really is. However, Starks noted that this kind of physicality is no longer tolerated in the modern NBA. As a result, Green has free rein to say virtually whatever he wants:

“See back then, guys are gonna test you. They’re not gonna be like talking and all of this stuff,” Starks said. “Those big guys are gonna test you and see how tough you really are, but they can’t do that nowadays. So, Draymond can get away with it.

"It’s no knock against him because what he does is he keeps his teammates in games. I’ve watched him get on Kevin Durant after he let J.R. (Smith) come up with that rebound in the Finals, and you need a guy like that. You know, he’s good for a team, and times are just different. Draymond is just wild.”

It's impossible to know how Green would have fared in the 90s. However, most would agree that Starks is probably correct in assuming that things would have been very different for Green had he played in that era.