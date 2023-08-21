Gilbert Arenas claims Draymond Green doesn't belong in the Hall of Fame: "He won't be able to stand on his own"

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is at it again with his hot takes, and this time, he decided to criticize Warriors forward Draymond Green's possibility of making it to the Hall of Fame. Arenas didn't hold back and talked about how Green shouldn't make it into the Hall of Fame, despite winning four championships.

Green has had a decorated career, thanks to the system that Steve Kerr implemented for the Golden State Warriors. Additionally, he's had help from two of the best shooters in the NBA in Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

With his accomplishments, many believe he can be in the Hall of Fame after his career is over.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately, not everyone thinks that way, including Arenas.

"For my Hall of Fame, he wouldn't be able to make it." Arenas said when asked if Green should be in the Hall of Fame in the future. "He wouldn't be able to stand on his own if you take his rings away.

"Hall of Fame should be, the number one option, or a great a** number two. Some of these people shouldn't be in it. I'm sorry, take all the rings off and you, by yourself, should be able to stand proudly.

"There should be two different Hall of Fames. The runner ups, it should be the green jackets and there's motherf***ing gold. Dwyane Wade, gold. Pau Gasol, selection."

Despite what Arenas thinks, Green has a 0.7682 probability of making the Hall of Fame. He's currently 99th in the Hall of Fame probability, right after Joe Dumars, who was inducted back in 2006.

With that alone, it's safe to assume that Green has a chance of having his legacy immortalized once it's over.

You might also be interested in reading this: “Ho ho ho mahf*ckas”: Fans post hilarious reactions to scheduling of Jordan Poole’s first game back against Draymond Green and Warriors

Analyzing Draymond Green's career in the NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green is one of the most vocal players in the history of the league, which has also given him a ton of bashers through the years. Still, no one can deny the intelligence he's displayed ever since he became an NBA star for Golden State.

After a decade of playing, he's racked up a ton of accolades, which many players haven't been able to do. He's been a four-time All-Star, a four-time NBA champion, an eight-time All-Defensive player, a two-time All-NBA, and a one-time Defensive Player of the Year.

He may not be the primary scorer for the Warriors, but he's the player who can make things work for the team. Without him, Curry and Thompson might not have been four-time champions with the Warriors.

Also read: “Javale needs to be retired by Lakers” – Draymond Green advocating Kevon Looney’s jersey retirement has NBA fans reacting hilariously

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)