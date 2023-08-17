“Ho ho ho mahf*ckas”: Fans post hilarious reactions to scheduling of Jordan Poole’s first game back against Draymond Green and Warriors  

Fans are excited after finding out the date for Jordan Poole's first game back in Chase Center in San Francisco after getting traded this summer. Many are looking forward to Poole's first game against Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors as many thought there was fallout after the punching incident.

According to Anthony Slater's sources, the Washington Wizards will make their lone trip to San Francisco to play the Warriors on Dec. 22. Due to the fact that both teams are in opposite conferences, they'll only play twice during the entire 82-game season.

The full NBA schedule will be released Thursday, giving fans a chance to check out when the Warriors will be visiting the Wizards. Upon seeing this, fans had some fun and shared their excitement for the upcoming bout. Here are some of the best reactions.

Poole was traded to the Wizards over the summer for veteran guard Chris Paul. Together with the 2022 champion were one first-round pick and one second-round pick.

After the trade, it was obvious that there is still a rift between him and Green. While Poole hasn't addressed the matter, Green has been on a marathon talking about the incident.

The four-time champion eventually issued an apology, even using his media access to express how apologetic he is.

Klay Thompson has a heartfelt message for Jordan Poole

Warriors fans will never forget the contributions that Jordan Poole had for the franchise. Even his former teammate, Klay Thompson, shared that he wouldn't forget their time together on the court. On "Podcast P" with Paul George, Thompson shared a heartfelt message for the young star.

"It hurts to see Jordan go," Thompson said. "That's the nature of the beast that is this business. JP was homegrown. I saw him put the work in. I saw him go 2-15 in a game, but then he would be in the dungeon after – which is what we call our practice facility because it has no windows, getting shots up right after the game, and that reminded me of my younger self.

"To see JP follow that same footing, I'm like, man, this kid is gonna be special, and we wouldn't have won the championship without him. He was so important when Steph (Curry) went down and we played that series against Denver.

"So, Jordan is forever going to be cherished in the Warriors' lore, just for what he did and helped bring us back to where we needed to go, and I know he's going to do great things in Washington. ... That's like Steph and I's little bro."

