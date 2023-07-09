The Washington Wizards traded for Jordan Poole this off-season, and now, the former Michigan Wolverine has a prime chance of getting out of the shadows of the splash brothers, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, of the Golden State Warriors.

More than anything, Poole is very thankful to learn from two sharpshooters after being drafted 28th overall in 2019 by the Warriors.

“Well, those are the two greatest shooters of all time, in my opinion, personally. It's just things that you learn in practice, in the game, on the road that you wouldn’t be able to learn not being in the mix," said Poole on playing alongside Curry and Thompson. "And I’m thankful for that. I'm grateful for that. You learn, you apply it to what your skill set the things that you want to be able to be good at."

In the four years that Poole played for Golden State, his career averages were 15.8 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 34% from beyond the three-point line. He was also a key figure in the Warriors' 2021–22 NBA championship run.

Poole was one of the few players in the league to play all 82 games last season, as he tallied career-high averages of 20.4 points and 4.5 assists per game.

Now that he is on the other side of the country, Jordan Poole still maintains a good relationship with his former teammates, whom he considers his mentors.

"There is that relationship that I can ask them. I can text Steph. I can text Klay. I can call them and just have a conversation. That doesn't go anywhere. If anything, I just know the plays that they run."

Jordan Poole dodges Draymond Green's question in Washington Wizards media scrum

After helping the Golden State Warriors win a championship in 2022, Jordan Poole had a hard time in the playoffs last season, tallying only 10.3 points in 13 games. Fans were quick to point out that his ugly performance still stems from the altercation he had with Draymond Green before the season started.

Since he is a Washington Wizard, Jordan Poole was asked on the Draymond Green brouhaha but quickly changed the topic

"We're in Washington now," said Poole "Playing with Kuz, great duo. Being able to really flourish, expand your game and help a new team. Help lead an entire group of guys, it's a challenge that we're up for. Everybody's locked in, wants to be here, start something that we can have that can be special."

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Jordan Poole asked about the impact of the Draymond Green incident on the end of his time with the Warriors: “We’re in Washington now. Playing with Kuz. Great duo.” Jordan Poole asked about the impact of the Draymond Green incident on the end of his time with the Warriors: “We’re in Washington now. Playing with Kuz. Great duo.” https://t.co/HT9DAK7kjb

The 24-year-old combo guard came to Washington along with Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Hollins after a trade with the Warriors for Chris Paul.

