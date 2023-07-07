It's official, Jordan Poole is a member of the Washington Wizards after he was traded for Chris Paul at the start of the offseason. Upon seeing his new look, fans couldn't believe their eyes and went into a frenzy on Twitter.

The Wizards finally revealed Poole wearing DC colors on their Twitter on Friday. The young guard will be wearing number 13 for Washington. In the video, as well as the photos, Jordan wasn't smiling, which led to fans thinking he isn't happy after the trade.

Together with the patchy beard, Poole wearing a Wizards jersey seems odd.

Fans shared their reaction on Twitter, and here are a few of them.

CoachAlston @CoachSamAlston @ESPNNBA @WashWizards Either doesn’t look happy or is ready to go crazy next season @ESPNNBA @WashWizards Either doesn’t look happy or is ready to go crazy next season

Noweez @Brewin07 @ESPNNBA @WashWizards Yikes, he looking like season already over before it even started @ESPNNBA @WashWizards Yikes, he looking like season already over before it even started 😭

M🏋🏾‍♀️A @TheKomeUp_1004L @ESPNNBA @WashWizards This the beginning of his villain story. You see the hurt in his face. At least he krying in a mansion and exotic whips @ESPNNBA @WashWizards This the beginning of his villain story. You see the hurt in his face. At least he krying in a mansion and exotic whips

RÈÁŁËŠT♨️ @Jayfilthyy @ESPNNBA @WashWizards Mans dont look happy at all. He finna drop 50 every time they play the warriors @ESPNNBA @WashWizards Mans dont look happy at all. He finna drop 50 every time they play the warriors

Poole was part of the deal that the Golden State Warriors had to give up to acquire Chris Paul. The trade could be a result of the punching incident that took place prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.

With the 6-foot-4 guard out of the roster, the Warriors were able to re-sign Draymond Green to a new four-year deal.

The 2022 champ had an even better season last year compared to his 2021-22 campaign. Jordan averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. However, he struggled mightily during the postseason and it was obvious that his numbers weren't helping the team.

In the Warriors' playoff run, he averaged 10.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Poole's efficiency took a hit as it went down significantly. He shot 34.1% from the field and 25.4% from beyond the arc.

Steph Curry sends a message to Jordan Poole

Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors

Now that the Warriors have moved on from Jordan Poole, they're eyeing another shot at contending for a title. With Chris Paul being the new member of the team, it will be interesting to see how he'll be able to fit in with the team. CP3's leadership will be significant for Golden State next season and could prove to be valuable.

Through all this, Steph Curry took the time to send a farewell message dedicated to Poole. While doing so, he also took the chance to welcome Paul to the team and shared his excitement about getting a chance to play together.

"Now that the trade is final," Curry said. "Just [want to] say to JP how much I appreciated the four years, brother. You're a champion... can't wait to see you blossom big fella, can't wait to see you shine in your own situation. Looking forward to competing, obviously. But being a fan of everything that you've become, good luck to you.

"CP, can't wait to rock with you, brother. It's gonna be different with us on the same side, let's get it!"

Steph sends a message to Jordan Poole and CP3 on his IG story "Just [want to] say to JP how much I appreciated the four years. ... CP, can't wait to rock with you, brother. It's gonna be different with us on the same side."Steph sends a message to Jordan Poole and CP3 on his IG story "Just [want to] say to JP how much I appreciated the four years. ... CP, can't wait to rock with you, brother. It's gonna be different with us on the same side."Steph sends a message to Jordan Poole and CP3 on his IG story 🙌 https://t.co/OMK4Qivp5t

