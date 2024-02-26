Fact Check: Did Jordan Poole create OnlyFans account? Debunking rumors of Wizards center's choosing 2nd career amid subpar performance

Jordan Poole hasn't had the best season with the Washington Wizards. After he was traded by the Golden State Warriors, the shooting guard has not been the same player. Fans have put him in a microscope since then and are losing hope in him for how he's performed in his first season with the Wizards.

Many NBA players have a second career outside of the league. Players like Damian Lillard and JaVale McGee have spent time making their presence known in the music industry. Now, there are rumors that Poole is starting something new outside of the league.

According to a post on X, the shooting guard opened an OnlyFans account after he was benched in their first game back after the All-Star break.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The account that posted this rumor is NBA Centel, a parody account that trolls fans of the league with their headlines. The post has since been deleted by the account.

This isn't the first time people have fallen for a post from the account. They've made astonishing posts on their account in the past. Recently, the account posted an absurd rumor about former NBA star Dwight Howard being pregnant.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Gonna unleash a different Poole Party" - Jordan Poole Only Fans rumors has NBA fans going wild

Jordan Poole wasn't happy with the team's decision to bench him

It's been two games since Jordan Poole was benched by the Wizards, and it hasn't changed anything for the team. This also has not hindered Poole from putting up numbers across the boards. In the past two games, he's averaged 19.5 points. Unfortunately, he's shot 30% from the field and 29% from beyond the arc.

After it was announced about the decision to bench him, Poole didn't hesitate to share that he wasn't a fan of it.

"If there's any common sense, with the situation, you should know how I feel," Poole said. "But I'm just going to come out, do what I can do to help the team, keep it moving."

Expand Tweet

Luckily for Poole, his minutes weren't heavily affected. In their game against the Denver Nuggets, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard played 30 minutes. In the following game, the former Michigan player played 22 minutes.

This season, the guard hasn't played like a star. His numbers are down, averaging 15.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 rebounds. Poole's decline in scoring is his lowest since his sophomore season. He's also not the most reliable shooter from beyond the arc with Washington, only knocking down 30% of his threes.

Also read: "G LEAGUE NEXT": Jordan Poole's demotion to bench on 'tanking' Wizards incites NBA Twitter mockery