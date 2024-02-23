"G LEAGUE NEXT": Jordan Poole's demotion to bench on 'tanking' Wizards incites NBA Twitter mockery 

Guard Jordan Poole came off the bench in their road game on Thursday against the defending champions Denver Nuggets. And NBA fans immediately jumped on his case on social media and gave it to him.

The move to the bench of the five-year guard was the latest twist in what has been a difficult first year for him in the Capitol. Entering the Nuggets game, the Michigan product was averaging 15.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds, all below the numbers he posted in his final year last season with the Golden State Warriors, the team he was traded from.

NBA fans did not let the development slip past easily, taking to X (formerly Twitter) and giving a piece of their mind about it. Below are some of what they had to say:

Jordan Poole’s contract viewed as among the worst in the league right now

As he continues to struggle with the Washington Wizards this season, Jordan Poole’s lucrative contract has been spotlighted as among the worst in the NBA right now.

The former Michigan Wolverine is in the first year of the four-year, $128-million rookie contract extension he signed in October 2022 with Golden State, which Washington absorbed after it acquired him and other assets from the Warriors in the offseason in exchange for veteran Chris Paul. He is being paid $27.4 million this season.

The deal has not turned out well as hoped so far with Poole producing underwhelming numbers as a starter and the Wizards struggling mightily with a 9-45 record, the second-worst in the league.

As per NBA insider Bobby Marks of ESPN, many teams view the Poole contract as among the worst in the NBA right now and would not dare to be part of it.

He took to X (via NBACentral) and said:

"A lot of teams are calling the Jordan Poole contract one of the worst deals in the NBA right now."

Jordan Poole came off the bench for the first time this season in their game against the defending champions Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

The Wizards went for the five of Tyus Jones, Bilal Coulibaly (in place of Poole), Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Marvin Bagley III.