Fact Check: Did LeBron James actually give a brutal reply to Noah Lyles? Finding out the truth

Noah Lyles has made a lot of enemies from the NBA after his recent "World Champions" rant at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Bulgaria. Several NBA players, as well as Drake, have responded to Lyles' comments. But is LeBron James of the LA Lakers one of them?

In the Reddit post below, it appeared as though "The King" had a lot of things to say to Lyles on X, formerly known as Twitter. The tweet is likely fake because it's not on James' official account.

It's something satire accounts such as Buttcrack Sports would write to gain attention. The fake tweet is hilarious considering "LeBron James" used a lot of emojis and could have been drunk with Lobos tequila.

In addition to the tweet being fake, LeBron James is probably too busy to pay attention to Noah Lyles' comments. The health of his eldest son, Bronny James, is the priority considering the 18-year-old athlete suffered a cardiac arrest.

The James Family released a statement Friday regarding their son's health. Bronny, who is already back at USC for his classes, is expected to make a full recovery and the whole family hopes to see him back on track to be in the NBA.

"It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated," the statement said. "We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future."

What did Noah Lyles say that infuriated many NBA players?

Noah Lyles at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Noah Lyles made a lot of Americans proud by winning the 200m gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championship. Lyles also won the 100m gold medal earlier in the tournament to become the first athlete to win both competitions in the same World Championships since Usain Bolt in 2015.

After winning the 200m gold medal, Lyles was frustrated by the lack of support for his support. With cameras for his upcoming Netflix docuseries filming, the 26-year-old runner went off on the NBA and called out the league for calling their champions "World Champions."

"The thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have world champion on their heads," Lyles said. "World champion of what? I love the US, at times, but that ain't the world! We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving putting on a flag to show that they are representative.

"There are no flags in the NBA. We've got to do more. We've got to be presented to the world. I love the track community, but we can only do so much within our own bubble. There's a whole world out there."

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)