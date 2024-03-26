Fact Check: Did Michael Porter Jr. promote brother Jontay Porter's betting business?

One X user has accused Michael Porter Jr. of being involved in his brother Jontay Porter's alleged illegal betting activities. This user provided a screenshot of an Instagram story that was allegedly posted by Michael Porter Jr. to promote the business that Jontay Porter co-founded as evidence.

The business in question called 'The Financial Cloud' is not a betting company. In fact, according to its website, it is a trading business that also educates people on how to get started in stock trading.

Owning or co-owning legitimate businesses isn't illegal for NBA players. As such, there is no problem if MPJ helps promote a business that his brother has co-founded.

So, while it would look like MPJ did at some point show support to his brother Jontay by promoting the business he co-founded, this in no way suggests that the NBA champion is involved in the alleged illegal betting activities that his brother is being accused of.

Additionally, there isn't anything wrong with promoting a legitimate business.

What is Michael Porter Jr.'s brother Jontay being investigated for?

Toronto Raptors big man Jontay Porter has attracted attention after a couple of alleged betting irregularities regarding his props were discovered.

As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst and David Purdum on ESPN, there were several instances when the bets on Jontay increased, specifically his unders.

One example was when the Raptors played against the LA Clippers back in January. Jontay did play in the game but barely saw action due to an injury. As such, all the under on his prop bets hit. Afterward, it was reported by a major sportsbook that the biggest betting winner for that day was allegedly Michael Porter Jr.'s brother, specifically, the under on his three-pointers made.

Several similar instances involving Jontay Porter triggered the investigation into the Raptors big man.

It is illegal for an NBA player to place bets on themselves, their team, or any NBA game. Not only can this result in a conflict of interest, but it can also cause a player to underperform intentionally.

Currently, there is no official verdict on Jontay Porter.