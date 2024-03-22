Michael Porter Jr. gives veiled response after 31-point outing amid 13-2 run post-All-Star break

Michael Porter Jr. had a game-high 31 points in the Denver Nuggets' 113-100 win over the New York Knicks at the Ball Arena on Thursday night. The defending champions are now 13-2 since the All-Star break, which is the best record in the NBA ahead of the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic.

In his postgame interview, Porter was asked about the feeling in the Nuggets locker room amid their amazing run since Feb. 22. He explained that they wanted to find their rhythm early so that they don't have to scramble for it in the postseason where they are trying to win another title.

"I just think we all collectively realize you're not going to be able to turn it on in the playoffs so we're trying to get our rhythm and get our flow before then," Porter said.

Michael Porter Jr. has been on fire since the All-Star break, averaging 21.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 15 games. Porter is also shooting 56.7% from the field, 43.9% from beyond the arc and 92.6% from the free throw line. He's one of the reasons why the Denver Nuggets are on a roll and have a shot at finishing atop the West standings.

However, the main reason would be the MVP favorite and two-time winner Nikola Jokic. He posted another triple-double in the win over the New York Knicks, finishing with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. It was his 22nd triple-double of the season, which is second in the league behind Domantas Sabonis.

The Nuggets will visit the Portland Trail Blazers for their next game on Saturday before returning home for another five games. They will welcome the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs.

Michael Porter Jr. makes franchise history in Nuggets' win vs. Knicks

Michael Porter Jr. made three 3-point shots in the Denver Nuggets' win against the New York Knicks on Thursday night. That put Porter's total 3-point shots made to 193 for the season, which broke Dale Ellis' record for most 3-pointers made in a season by a Nuggets player.

Ellis' record stood for 27 years, which makes it extra special for Porter to now own it and add more to it with 12 games to go in the season. Here's what MPJ said about breaking the record:

"That's a testament to my teammates, you know? I'm playing with great players. It results in a lot of open looks. I just got to knock them down, so that's all."

