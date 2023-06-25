Fact Check: Do Draymond Green and Chris Paul have a beef?

The Golden State Warriors are set to acquire Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards in exchange for a package that includes Jordan Poole. It was a surprising move for the Warriors considering Paul was a rival of the team for so many years.

Amid the trade news, Draymond Green's remarks about the "Point God" in an episode of All The Smoke back in 2020 resurfaced online. Green was very critical of Paul and admitted that he doesn't like him. However, he also revealed his respect for the guard's basketball IQ.

"I don't like CP at all," Green said. "Like we don't have a good relationship at all. But I respect his hustle and I respect his IQ. He's smart as hell."

But do Draymond Green and Chris Paul have a beef? The answer is no, but it's the Golden State Warriors that did have a beef with Paul. He's one of the Warriors dynasty's main rivals in the Western Conference. Paul's LA Clippers eliminated Golden State in 2014, a year before they won the NBA championship.

SF Gate's Gabe Fernandez summed up Paul's beef history with the Warriors. It all started when Green revealed that Steph Curry's main motivation when he became a superstar in 2015 was to surpass Paul. It was also part of Green's explanation of his appearance on All The Smoke.

Warriors beat reporter Marcus Thompson II added fuel to the fire in 2017 when he claimed that Paul became jealous of Curry's success. Steph idolized Paul when he entered the NBA, but he overtook him after winning two MVPs and multiple championships.

And if Paul ever had a beef with a Warriors player, it is with Steph. There were issues between the players and it escalated in a way in the 2019 Western Conference semifinals when CP3 got Curry thrown during practice inside the Toyota Center.

Paul also omitted Curry from the perfect point guard build he did with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks in 2020. Things didn't seem too heated in recent years, with Paul and Curry even connecting on alley-oop plays in the 2021 All-Star Game.

Chris Paul excited to play for the Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul is set to join the Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul is very excited to join the Golden State Warriors and play with players such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Paul even teased in an interview after the trade news broke that Draymond Green could be returning to the Warriors next season.

"I'm excited, I'm grateful, like I said," Paul said. "To get an opportunity to play with that core group of players: Steph, Klay, Draymond, Looney, Wiggs, all them, play for Steve. … So I definitely want to get on the phone and talk to those guys and whatnot and see what's what."

