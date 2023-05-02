Fact check: Does Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant have a son?

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns remains one of the best players in the world today. Despite being in his 14th year in the NBA and presence on social media, little is known about his personal life.

There were rumors last year that Durant was the father of Lana Rhoades' baby son. For those who don't know Rhoades, she's a retired adult film star and currently works as a podcaster and social media influencer.

However, Rhoades has not disclosed who the father of his son is. She did reveal that the father was an NBA player for the Brooklyn Nets at the time of his son's birth. In addition to Durant, another rumored player linked to Rhoades was Blake Griffin.

But we can confirm right now that KD doesn't have a son or children at all. He's been in a couple of relationships over the years, but has not produced any offspring.

Why Kevin Durant doesn't have any children?

Kevin Durant is one of the most eligible bachelors in the NBA. While Durant is not seeking a relationship, he's waiting for love and plans to have children in the future.

In a sitdown interview with Draymond Green for Bleacher Report, Durant revealed why he does not have children. The former NBA MVP cited the fact that he doesn't want to put pressure on his kids to play basketball, so he would only have them after retirement.

"That's a big commitment for one, and I always felt like I was just really zoned in on my work," Durant said. "In my along time and my free time, too much for me to lock in or something like that. Eventually, I do want that, but the older I got I think is the better because I'm more mature."

Durant added:

"I don't want him to have to feel like he’s pressured in this bubble to do what I did," Durant said. "I don't want any pressure for anybody that’s coming into my world to do what I like to do."

Kevin Durant was previously engaged to WNBA star

Kevin Durant's only confirmed previous relationship was with WNBA star Monica Wright. Durant was previously engaged with Wright, who played seven seasons in the WNBA.

The couple met back in 2006 when they were both high school stars in the Washington D.C. area. They didn't start dating, but remained in contact until they became professional basketball players. They became engaged in 2013, but Durant called it off a year later.

