Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s personal life explored: Family, background, and other details

Former NBA Player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is making headlines for his performance during the FIBA World Cup 2023 tournament. However, aside from his play on the court, some people have also taken an interest in Hollis-Jefferson's personal life.

Hollis-Jefferson was born and raised in Chester, Pennsylvania. He grew up with his older brother Rahlir, who also became a professional basketball player. Their mother, Rylanda Hollis, worked two jobs as a dietary supervisor and bartender to support the family. Their father was frequently absent and reportedly spent some time in jail.

Hollis-Jefferson started playing basketball when he was 12 years old. At a young age, he took a keen interest in defense and acknowledged that he scored only because he was taller than his peers.

Hollis-Jefferson has also never spoken of a wife and as such, one can conclude that he is in fact not currently married nor has he ever been and he also does not have any kids.

A quick look at some of his projects outside basketball shows that he is the founder of a mindfulness app for kids called C.H.A.P which stands for Calm, Humble, And Patient.

A look into Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's professional basketball career

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with the Brooklyn Nets

During the 2015 NBA Draft, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's career as a professional basketball player began when he was drafted 23rd overall by the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he would not suit up for them as a rookie because he was subsequently traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

He played for four seasons with the Nets from 2015-2019 wherein he averaged almost ten points, two assists, and six rebounds per game. He was decent from the field with a 44% shooting percentage but was abysmal from downtown as he only converted on 22% of his three-point shots.

The Nets would not make an offer to Hollis-Jefferson which made him a free agent. He ended up signing with the Toronto Raptors during free agency. He played 60 games for the Raptors where he averaged seven points per game.

After his stint with the Raptors, he would remain as a free agent for a while until he signed two ten-day contracts with the team that drafted him originally, the Trail Blazers. He barely played for the Blazers as he averaged less than ten minutes while only scoring 2.5 points per game.

After leaving the NBA team, he played for Besiktas in the Turkish Basketball Super League during the 2021-22 season. Later, in April 2022, he joined Atleticos de San German in the Puerto Rican Basketball Federation. This marked his transition to playing overseas, away from the NBA teams. In February earlier this year, he signed with the TNT Tropang Giga in the Philippine Basketball Association.

Most recently, he represented the Jordan national team in the FIBA World Cup 2023 tournament as their star player where he is making highlights and headlines.

At only 28 years old, an NBA return for the athletic small forward is very much a possibility.

