Fact Check: Is Dwight Howard returning to NBA with Houston Rockets? Debunking rumors about former LA Lakers star

There's a report going around online that the Houston Rockets have signed Dwight Howard for next season. The Rockets have been bringing veterans in free agency to help their young players as they take the next step in their rebuilding process.

According to Buttcrack Sports on Twitter, Houston and Howard have agreed a one-year deal. The report specifically named the former All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year as a veteran who will help Jalen Green.

However, it should be noted that Buttcrack Sports is not an official NBA page; it's a satirical account. Howard last played for the Taoyuan Leopards in the T1 League in Taiwan. His future with the team is up in the air due to a contract dispute.

The account is clearly taking a shot at Jalen Green, who was involved in a viral video on social media. Green was caught horsing around and being playful in a sexual manner with now-former Houston Rockets teammate Josh Christopher.

Green was caught on video emulating a sexual act on Christopher. It links to Dwight Howard, who has been long rumored to be gay. Howard was famously linked to Masin Elije, a gay man who exposed their alleged relationship in 2019.

In an appearance on FS1's Fair Game with Kristine Leahy, Howard denied having a relationship with Eljie. He also clarified his sexuality and was adamant that he was not gay.

"Why would somebody who I never met, never had any contact with, make up a whole story about me," Howard said. "I saw all the hate, the pure hate, from people that I’ve never met before, just pile up everywhere I went."

Dwight Howard added:

"I'm not gay. It's a lot of people who are, and they have to hide, and there's people who have mental issues, and they have to hide. There's people who have different problems in life, and they have to hide. They have to put on the mask every day, and it's like, 'I don't wanna wear no mask, I just wanna be.'"

Dwight Howard asked to take huge pay cut to stay in Taiwan

Dwight Howard of the Taoyuan Leopards (Photo: Taoyuan Leopards/Instagram)

Dwight Howard played 20 games for the Taoyuan Leopards last season, averaging 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks. Howard was named T1 League Most Valuable Import even though the Leopards finished last in the league with a record of 6-24.

Howard was also named to the All-T1 League First Team, T1 League All-Defensive First Team. He earned roughly $200,000 per game during his first season with the Leopards. However, he said in an interview that the team wants him to take a 65% pay cut and sign an incentive-lade deal.

"I felt like that was very disrespectful," Howard said on TVBS. I felt like I brought value to the team. They asked me for a 65% decrease in payment. I was very disappointed. I felt like I deserve more."

