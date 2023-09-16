Fact check: Is Dwight Howard signing with the Lakers? Viral rumor debunked

Is Dwight Howard bound for a return to the Los Angeles Lakers? NBA Twitter broke loose when an account named "NBA Centel" posted that Howard was set to sign a two-year deal with the Lakers.

However, if you're a keen observer of X, you should quickly deduce that NBA Centel, despite having that coveted blue check signifying that it's a verified account, is not a legitimate NBA insider.

The guys behind NBA Centel admitted themselves through their X bio that the account is a "parody and satire of The Dunk Central." The Dunk Central just reiterates social media posts already posted by legitimate publications and insiders.

The Dunk Central did not post anything about Howard returning to Hollywood to play for the Lakers, so it only means that the NBA Centel's "report" is fake news.

Is Dwight Howard Warriors-bound?

The Dunk Central did confirm that Dwight Howard might be heading back to California but for a different team.

The Dunk Central reposted an earlier tweet from The Athletic's Shams Charania that Dwight Howard is set to meet with officials of the Golden State Warriors. Sportskeeda also reported the upcoming meeting.

The Warriors might hold a private workout with Howard next week as they look to shore up their frontline. Golden State only has three guys listed above six-feet-nine at the moment: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kevon Looney and Dario Saric.

However, fans are still not discounting the possibility of the team playing small ball following the acquisition of Chris Paul. They could do so by moving six-foot-six Draymond Green to the center position and having six-foot-seven Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins playing the swingmen at the forward spots.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made that experiment with natural power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies playing center for Team USA in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, but it failed as Team USA only finished fourth.

Fortunately, for Team USA, they're number one in the world again following Spain's shock early exit at the tournament.

Speaking of Spain, Golden State signed Spanish big man Usman Garuba to a two-way contract. Hence, he would bounce around Golden State and their NBA G-League affiliate Santa Cruz for the upcoming season.