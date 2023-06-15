"Man was in such a rush to Facetime his horses" - NBA fans react hilariously to Nikola Jokic losing his Finals MVP trophy

Fresh off his championship win and an NBA Finals MVP award, Nikola Jokic can't find his MVP trophy, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

"I really don't know, Jokic said. "I left in the equipment manager’s room and it's not there anymore. So I don't know."

Fans immediately took to Twitter to respond to the news:

Despite the laughable situation, Jokic found himself in, ESPN's Malika Andrews has provided another update. The trophy was recovered by the Denver Nuggets' longtime equipment guru Sparky Gonzales.

Nikola Jokic's incredible postseason run and the Nuggets' first NBA Finals victory

Last year, the Denver Nuggets found themselves at home early as they lost to the Golden State Warriors. That time, they were without Jamal Murray.

Nikola Jokic averaged 31.0 points per game (57.5% shooting), 13.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game in the series. Despite the quality numbers, the Warriors still won the series in five games.

In this year's playoffs, the Nuggets were at full strength with a much more competent roster. They looked a complete team in every way for the duration of the playoffs with Jokic leading the way.

Nikola Jokic was unfazed against Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He still put up 26.2 PPG (48.5% shooting, including 50.0% from 3-point range), 12.4 RPG and 9.0 APG.

During the second-round matchup against Devin Booker and Kevin Durant of the Suns, Jokic came out on top. He averaged an incredible stat line of 34.5 PPG (59.4% shooting, including 44.4% from 3-point range), 13.2 RPG and 10.3 APG.

Meanwhile, in the Western Conference Finals series against LeBron James and the Lakers, Jokic led the Nuggets to a series sweep. He averaged 27.8 PPG (50.6% shooting, including 47.1% from 3-point range), 14.5 RPG, and 11.8 APG.

Finally, in the NBA finals, Jokic was simply electric through and through. Against the Heat's patent defense, Jokic averaged 30.2 PPG (58.3% shooting, including 42.1% from 3-point range), 14.0 RPG, and 7.2 APG.

There were moments throughout the postseason, wherein teams had this notion that they figured out how to slow him down. It was seen against the Lakers when Hachimura was on him and when the Heat turned him into a pure scorer in Game 2.

After the Hachimura defensive game, Nikola went ahead to games 2-4 to drop 23 points, 24 points, and 30 points, respectively. After the Game 2 road win by the Heat, Jokic responded with 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists on Miami's home court.

After winning the championship, Nikola Jokic gave a simple and humble comment.

"The job is done. We can go home now."

His comment during the post-game interviews showcased exactly why he is so popular, maintaining his composure even after winning the championship.

