LA Lakers Rumors: LeBron James not a big fan of teammate D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell was one of the players the LA Lakers acquired before the trade deadline to give support to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Russell was phenomenal for the rest of the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs.

However, Russell was terrible against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. With the 27-year-old guard set to hit free agency this summer, the latest rumors suggest that "The King" is not a huge fan of Russell.

According to an anonymous league executive, the Lakers could look at Russell differently due to his performance against the Nuggets. The executive also told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports that James might not be fond of Russell and that could prevent the Lakers from retaining him.

"I hate to say one playoff series can change a franchise's whole outlook on a guy because that just does not happen, but it is happening with some of the people in that building, maybe most significantly, with LeBron," the exec said. "Is this a guy they want to invest in? Does LeBron want him back? There is talk that he is not Russell's biggest fan."

D'Angelo Russell was effective against the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in the first and second rounds of the playoffs. Russell averaged 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists, while shooting 44.5% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc.

However, the one-time All-Star was just simply a huge disappointment in the Western Conference Finals. In four games against the Denver Nuggets, Russell averaged just 6.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He shot 32.3% from the field and 13.3% from the 3-point area, and his defense was atrocious.

D'Angelo Russell wants to stay with the LA Lakers

D'Angelo Russell will be a free agent at the end of the season. He's still eligible to sign a two-year, $67.5 million extension with the LA Lakers, but it seems like he'll be entering the open market.

Despite his disastrous performance in the Western Conference Finals, Russell is not worried about his future. He told reporters during his exit interview that he wants to return to the Lakers next season and would continue to get healthier in the offseason.

"We'll see what opportunity presents itself, and obviously I'll do the best for myself," Russell said. "I think the future is bright. I think Rob Pelinka has some decisions to make, but that's his job. Would love to be here and contribute to that, so we'll see."

