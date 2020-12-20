Fantasy Basketball: 5 sleepers to target

Fantasy Basketball is among us. This year will have even more uncertainty in an NBA season that is already is full of inevitable changes and unknowns. With teams coming off vastly different offseasons and the 2020-21 season being shortened to 72-games due to COVID-19, fantasy managers drafting or picking up sleeper targets in the waivers will be critical.

Whether you already drafted your team or still plan to prior to the NBA start date on Dec. 22, we have analyzed all the stats of last year's players and have identified five of the biggest fantasy basketball sleepers for this season

Top-5 Fantasy basketball sleepers for the NBA 2020-21 season

Every year, the fantasy basketball season comes down to a late-round sleeper pick or a lucky pickup on the waiver wires. This year, we have got you covered. (All average Draft positions (ADP) are from Fantasy Pros)

#5 Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier is fifth on the list to start the fantasy basketball sleeper targets. Many people have shot Rozier's value down, with the Charlotte Hornets picking up LaMelo Ball and Gordan Hayward this offseason. Rozier is still a competent scorer that will add in a couple of assists every now and then.

The guard, entering into his sixth season, averaged 18 points and 4.1 assists last season, both career highs. With a more crowded backcourt in Charlotte this year, look for his numbers to drop a bit, but he will still be a productive pickup, and Gordon Hayward's health is always questionable. His current ADP is 133.

#4 Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray will be heading into his second season post ACL tear. Murray had a productive 2019-20 season averaging a per-36 of 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 8.2 rebounds.

Look for Murray to improve his numbers even more this year as he will remain the starting point guard for the San Antonio Spurs, which is why he comes in at No. 4 on the fantasy basketball sleeper targets. His current ADP is 83.3.

#3 Coby White

Coby White makes the third sleeper list to target for the 2020-21 fantasy basketball season. In an underperforming rookie season due to his limited role under coach Jim Boylen, White still averaged 13.2 points off the bench. This season he is set to make a huge leap under his new coach Billy Donovan.

The 2019 seventh overall draft pick will be the starting point guard for the Chicago Bulls this season. Expect White to make an impressive increase in all of his stats in his second season. His current ADP is 86.