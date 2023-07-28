FIBA World Cup 2023: Exploring the team and possible players of Angola

Angola is one of the most successful African nations in International basketball. They are making their sixth consecutive World Cup appearance and ninth overall. The 11-time AfroBasket gold medalists are 14-32 all-time in World Cup. The Black Antelopes have won one game in each appearance, finishing 27th in 2019 with a 1-4 record.

Angola went 10-2 in the 2023 African World Cup qualifiers, finishing second behind Cote d'Ivoire. The Black Antelopes won their last eight games, with their only setbacks being to Cote d'Ivoire. Angola's success in qualification was due to their defensive prowess, as they limited opponents to just 60.5 points a game. They did a great job defending the 3-point line, protecting the paint, and on the glass throughout the tournament.

Angola's group-stage opponents and fixtures

Angola is the highest-ranked African team in the 2023 World Cup at No. 41. As a result, they were put in pod seven and drew into Group A. The Dominican Republic, the Philippines, and Italy are the opponents in this group. All Group A games will be held in the Philippines.

They tip-off their world cup campaign on August 25 against World No.10 Italy, marking the second time the two countries have met in basketball. The Black Antelopes then face the Philippines on August 27 and close out group play against the Dominican Republic on August 29. In the 2019 World Cup, Angola lost to Italy by 30 points and defeated the Philippines.

Angola has played in five warmup games in July. The Black Antelopes posted a 2-3 record during this tuneup series. Before heading to the Philippines, Angola will play a three-game exhibition series in Tokoyo, Japan (August 15-19). France, Japan, and Slovenia will also participate in the event.

Top players who might feature for Angola

Bruno Fernando

Fernando is the only Angolan to make it to the NBA and currently plays for Atlanta Hawks. The 24-year-old center was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers out of Maryland in 2019. He averaged 3.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 39 appearances for the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets.

Silvio De Sousa

De Sousa played collegiately at Kansas and Chattanooga. The 24-year-old forward compiled nearly nine points and five rebounds in 17 minutes for Roanne in the French League. He will play for Aris Thessaloniki of the Greek League in 2023-24. It is unknown whether De Sousa will play for Angola in the World Cup as he hasn't played for the country since 2017.

Yanick Moreira

Moreira is a veteran professional who played college basketball for SMU Mustangs and, in the G-League, for the Raptors 905. The 31-year-old compiled 9.1 points and 5.3 boards for the Greek club for Kolossos Rodou in 2022-23. It is unknown whether Moreira will play for Angola in the World Cup.

Childe Dundao

Dundao stands 5-foot-6 but came up big for the Black Antelopes during the African qualifiers. Dundao is a defensive ace who became the first player in African qualifiers history to record multiple games of at least six steals. In 12 qualifying contests, the 25-year-old point guard averaged 12.1 points and 3.6 assists while posting a shooting slash line of .376/.333/.763.

Gerson Goncalves

Goncalves could be one of the better players depending on who ultimately plays for Angola. The 27-year-old guard can possibly be the best shooter and a strong defender for the team. He averaged 10.3 points and 2.0 steals with a shooting slash line of .364/.333/.613 in the African Qualifiers.

Jilson Bango

Bango and De Sousa are possibly the best prospects for the Black Panthers. The 24-year-old center plays professionally in Germany, averaging 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds in 2022-23. He is an excellent rebounder and solid defender.

