Finland vs Australia Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will start on Friday, August 25, in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Finland and Australia are set to open the tournament in Okinawa City, Japan in Group E action.

Finland are just in their second World Cup, making their debut in 2014 in Spain. They finished 22nd but are looking to improve for this year's edition. They are expected to be led by Lauri Markkanen, who was the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year last season.

Meanwhile, Australia is entering the competition ranked third in the world and boasting a great roster. Josh Giddey is expected to have a bigger role for them after taking the leap in his second season with the OKC Thunder.

2023 FIBA World Cup game preview

Finland was one of the least active teams heading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup in terms of tune-up games. They only had four exhibition games before flying to Japan.

The Wolf Pack split the four games, winning against Lithuania and Estonia but losing to Lithuania and Latvia. Lauri Markkanen played the first three tune-up games and looked fantastic. It should be noted that Markkanen is coming off his mandatory military service for Finland.

Meanwhile, Australia had a pretty solid set of exhibition games in Melbourne and in Japan. They played five tune-up games and won four of them. Their only loss was an upset to the No. 13 ranked Brazil.

The Boomers are looking for their second medal finish following their bronze medal win at the 2020 Olympics. They reached the semi-finals of the 2019 FIBA World Cup but lost to Spain and France to finish fourth.

Finland vs Australia FIBA World Cup prediction

Australia is the favorite to win the matchup against Finland on Aug. 25 at the Okinawa Arena in Japan. They have been playing great basketball over the past two weeks and have the overall better team.

Finland is likely to create problems for the Boomers, especially if Lauri Markkanen starts off hot. However, expect Australia to pull off a comfortable win after second half surge.

Finland's roster

Jacob Grandison

Mikael Jantunen

Henri Kantonen

Miro Little

Alexander Madsen

Lauri Markkanen

Edon Maxhuni

Alex Murphy

Olivier Nkamhoua

Sasu Salin

Ilari Seppala

Elias Valtonen

Australia's roster

Xavier Cooks

Dyson Daniels

Dante Exum

Josh Giddey

Chris Goulding

Josh Green

Joe Ingles

Nick Kay

Jock Landale

Patty Mills

Duop Reath

Matisse Thybulle

Jack White

