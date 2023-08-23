"JJ Reddick stunt double": Adam Levine's shooting skills leave NBA fans in awe as video goes viral

Adam Levine went viral recently for showing off his shooting touch on the basketball court. Fans were in awe of the Maroon 5 frontman's shooting form and even compared him with former NBA player and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick.

In a video posted on social media by Bleacher Report, Levine was in the gym doing some shooting drills. He was coming off the corner, going through the elbow before hitting the 3-point shot while wearing LA Lakers gear.

Levine made four straight shots from beyond the arc to finish off the video. For those wondering, he was shooting left-handed and had a really smooth stroke. It should be noted that the singer is ambidextrous and uses his right hand to play the guitar for Maroon 5.

Fans on social media were quick to react to Adam Levine's viral basketball video. Some praised the Maroon 5 singer's form while others took a shot at him. Buttcrack Sports even compared him with JJ Redick, one of the greatest shooters in NBA history.

"JJ Redick stunt double," the account tweeted.

One fan can't believe Adam Levine was making 3-point shots off the dribble:

"Damn! Off the dribble shots are tough to make too. He got that dawg in him."

Another fan praised Levine while taking shots at the Phoenix Suns and Landry Shamet:

"He would’ve helped the Suns more than Landry Shamet ever did."

One fan wasn't impressed and assured everyone that he was blocking Levine's shot:

"I'm blocking that shot into the bleachers, bro is loading up from his knees."

One fan had to bring up the Maroon 5 singer's issues:

"We know, bro cheats like there's no tomorrow."

Here are some memes about Levine's viral video:

Adam Levine is a LA Lakers fan

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine in an LA Lakers game

Adam Levine was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. Levine grew up a sports fan and naturally supported the LA Lakers. He's a regular at Lakers games and mostly sits courtside with his wife Behati Prinsloo.

To celebrate his 40th birthday in 2019, Levine wore a custom Lakers jersey and was even at the then-Staples Center. It was also the final game of the regular season, and there was a pickup game after the buzzer involving the Maroon 5 singer and his buddies.

