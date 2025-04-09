"Fitting with how much of a moron Jason Kidd is": Fans raise eyebrows over Mavs coach's wild Babe Ruth analogy to Luka Doncic trade

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd might be in need of a refresher course on American sports history. Ahead of Luka Doncic's return to Dallas, Kidd acknowledged comparisons of the Mavs trading the Slovenian superstar to the Babe Ruth trade by the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees and referred to the comparisons as "cool,, sparking outrage from fans.

The Babe Ruth trade was the opposite of "cool" to Boston, which endured an 84-year trophy drought after trading their star to the New York Yankees in 1920. The trade and the subsequent events are referred to as the "Curse of the Bambino" and are classified as one of the most infamous pieces of business in sports history.

Jason Kidd's comments caused quite a stir, upsetting Dallas Mavericks fans while providing an analogy that could be stuck with the franchise until they win again.

"Not sure he knows if the Mavs are the Red Sox," a fan tweeted.

"This is fitting with how much of a moron kidd is," a fan posted.

"Ahhh yes, the 100 years that followed that trade. Cool, right?" a fan tweeted, reminding Jason Kidd of how the Red Sox went without a championship for close to a century after trading Babe Ruth.

"I'm not sure the Curse of the Bambino is something to be looked at fondly," a fan pointed out.

"Trade laid the groundwork for Red Sox championship in 2004. Mavs following similar blueprint," John Hollinger joked, considering how the Mavericks' reasoning behind the Luka Doncic trade was to contend for championships.

"lol Kidd's trying to get fired," a fan joked.

The Mavericks had gotten close to the NBA mountaintop in 2024 with Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd. But if the Babe Ruth comparison rings true, Mavs fans are in for a torrid run, and this could prove to be a moment of ridicule that is pondered over for a considerable period.

Jason Kidd's team almost immediately pivoted away from a Playoff chase after trading Luka Doncic

While circumstances and injuries played a key part in the Mavericks' fall from playoff contention, their sudden downfall and the immediate uptick in Lakers' fortunes prompted the Babe Ruth comparisons.

After being moved by the Red Sox, Babe Ruth won four titles with the Yankees while his old team lamented and suffered a horrific fall from grace. The Lakers are touted to be NBA champions soon, with LeBron James and Luka Doncic at the helm, and if such predictions come true, the situations mirroring the disastrous Babe Ruth trade could look all the more real for the Mavericks.

Jason Kidd and the Mavericks are vying to hold onto a play-in spot at the moment. - Source: Getty

Jason Kidd may not be the Mavericks coach for long and could just be the unfortunate coach remembered in time as the one who invited a curse on the franchise. That would be an unremarkable way to be remembered for the Hall of Fame point guard who helped Dallas win the first championship in franchise history.

