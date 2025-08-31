France vs Israel Prediction and Preview - Aug. 31 | EuroBasket 2025

France continues its 2025 EuroBasket campaign on Sunday against Israel. The French have won their first two Group D games, with their last being a 103-95 win against Slovenia on Saturday.Sylvain Francisco recorded 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Washington Wizards forward Bilal Coulibaly added 13 points, four rebounds and one assist.Israel, meanwhile, recorded its first loss of the competition on Saturday in a 66-64 reverse to Poland. Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija recorded 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Khadeen Carrington added 10 points and four rebounds.France vs Israel Preview, Lineups and PredictionSpodek Arena in Poland will host the showdown, which starts at 5 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET.), Courtside 1891 will stream the game via a paid subscription.Moneyline: FRA (-1450) vs. ISR (+700)Spread: FRA (-14.5) vs ISR (+14.5)Total: FRA o164.5 (-113) vs. ISR u164.5 (-113)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.France vs Israel PreviewFrance is yet to taste defeat in its opening two games. Even without most of their silver-medal-winning Olympic roster, the French have continued to dominate, seeing off a Luka Doncic-inspired (39 points, eight rebounds and nine assists) Slovenia on Saturday.Their young core of Guerschon Yabusele, Alexander Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher and Bilal Coulibaly have stood out.Israel, meanwhile, sits at 1-1. In its opening game, Roman Sorkin finished with 31 points, while Avdija added 20 points and nine rebounds. The narrow loss to Poland will give the team enough morale to face the French, who will look to continue their impressive run.France vs Israel lineupsFRAIsaia CordinierBilal CoulibalySylvain FranciscoJaylen HoardMouhammadou JaitehTimothe Luwawu-CabarrotTheo MaledonElie OkoboZaccharie RisacherAlexandre SarrNadir HifiGuerschon YabuseleISRDeni AvdijaEthan BurgTomer GinatNimrod LeviYam MadarRafi MencoKhadeen CarringtonGuy PalatinItay SegevRoman SorkinBar TimorYovel ZoosmanFrance vs Israel PredictionThe French come in with young talent and offensive depth. Israel, meanwhile, will have to be at their best on both sides of the court to stop the French from steamrolling their way to victory.The 2024 Olympic silver medalists are the huge favorites to win this game.