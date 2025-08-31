France vs Israel Prediction and Preview - Aug. 31 | EuroBasket 2025

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 31, 2025 04:25 GMT
France vs Israel Prediction and Preview - Aug. 31 | EuroBasket 2025
France vs Israel Prediction and Preview - Aug. 31 | EuroBasket 2025 - Images via GETTY

France continues its 2025 EuroBasket campaign on Sunday against Israel. The French have won their first two Group D games, with their last being a 103-95 win against Slovenia on Saturday.

Ad

Sylvain Francisco recorded 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Washington Wizards forward Bilal Coulibaly added 13 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Israel, meanwhile, recorded its first loss of the competition on Saturday in a 66-64 reverse to Poland. Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija recorded 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Khadeen Carrington added 10 points and four rebounds.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

France vs Israel Preview, Lineups and Prediction

Spodek Arena in Poland will host the showdown, which starts at 5 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET.), Courtside 1891 will stream the game via a paid subscription.

Ad

Moneyline: FRA (-1450) vs. ISR (+700)

Spread: FRA (-14.5) vs ISR (+14.5)

Total: FRA o164.5 (-113) vs. ISR u164.5 (-113)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

France vs Israel Preview

France is yet to taste defeat in its opening two games. Even without most of their silver-medal-winning Olympic roster, the French have continued to dominate, seeing off a Luka Doncic-inspired (39 points, eight rebounds and nine assists) Slovenia on Saturday.

Ad

Their young core of Guerschon Yabusele, Alexander Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher and Bilal Coulibaly have stood out.

Israel, meanwhile, sits at 1-1. In its opening game, Roman Sorkin finished with 31 points, while Avdija added 20 points and nine rebounds. The narrow loss to Poland will give the team enough morale to face the French, who will look to continue their impressive run.

France vs Israel lineups

FRA

  • Isaia Cordinier
  • Bilal Coulibaly
  • Sylvain Francisco
  • Jaylen Hoard
  • Mouhammadou Jaiteh
  • Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
  • Theo Maledon
  • Elie Okobo
  • Zaccharie Risacher
  • Alexandre Sarr
  • Nadir Hifi
  • Guerschon Yabusele
Ad

ISR

  • Deni Avdija
  • Ethan Burg
  • Tomer Ginat
  • Nimrod Levi
  • Yam Madar
  • Rafi Menco
  • Khadeen Carrington
  • Guy Palatin
  • Itay Segev
  • Roman Sorkin
  • Bar Timor
  • Yovel Zoosman

France vs Israel Prediction

The French come in with young talent and offensive depth. Israel, meanwhile, will have to be at their best on both sides of the court to stop the French from steamrolling their way to victory.

The 2024 Olympic silver medalists are the huge favorites to win this game.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications