France vs Poland Preview and Prediction - Sept. 3 | 2025 EuroBasket

France looks to move closer to a spot in the Round of 16 when it clashes with Group D leader and unbeaten Poland on Wednesday. The French, which suffered an upset loss to Israel, 82-69, look to bounce back against the host nation. Les Bleus coach Frederic Fauthoux hopes to coax more out of his roster stacked with NBA talent to end the home team’s three-game winning streak.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Poles will lean again on a boisterous and passionate home crowd to help them stay unbeaten. Polish coach Igor Milicic hopes to get another sizzling performance from American-born and naturalized reinforcement Jordan Loyd. The former Toronto Raptors guard needs a lift from his teammates to carry the team past the heavily favored visitors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

France vs Poland Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

The Katowice, Spodek Arena will host the showdown between the French and the Poles. Tip-off is at 8:30 pm local time and 2:30 pm ET. Courtside 1891, which covers the 2025 EuroBasket, will stream the game via a subscription.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: FR (-434) vs. POL (+386)

Odds: FR (-9.5) vs. POL (+9.5)

Total (O/U): FR (o157.0) vs. POL (u157.0)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

France vs Poland preview

The French got a rude wake-up call from Israel two nights ago. Without Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert and other veteran stars, Les Bleus struggled on offense, particularly in the fourth quarter.

The Olympic silver medalists won the assists, blocks and turnover battles but still lost. They went down because they could not hit shots when they needed to. The Guerschon Yabusele-captained team could be ripe for another upset if it continues to misfire, particularly from behind the arc.

Ad

When the Poles eked past Israel, 66-64, on Sunday, they did so with grit and a never-say-die attitude that their fans helped spark. Against the stacked French, crowd support will be even more important.

One thing that nearly cost the home team the win against Israel was turnovers. The Poles must avoid making careless mistakes, or Zaccharie Risacher and Co. could punish them.

France vs Poland predicted starting lineups

FR

PG: Theo Maledon | SG: Bilal Coulibaly | SG: Isaia Cordinier | PF: Guerschon Yabusele | C: Mouhammadou Jaiteh

Ad

POL

PG: Andrzej Pluta | SG: Jordan Loyd | SF: Michael Sokolowski | SF: Mateusz Ponitka | C: Aleksander Balcerowski

France vs Poland prediction

France can’t afford another upset loss and hope to make it to the Round of 16 in the 2025 EuroBasket. The French have to play with a sense of urgency, particularly against the Poles, who will be buoyed by a rabid home crowd. The French will likely bounce back with a win but allow Poland to cover the +9.5 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More