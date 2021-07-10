From Basketball to Hollywood:10 NBA stars who appeared in movies

The NBA and Hollywood have an interesting connection with multiple top players venturing into the world of movies at some stage of their careers.

Over the years, a plethora of stars have been part of movies ever since the NBA became an intriguing sport in the eyes of the media. The players have shown their talents on and off the court in some style and have done tremendous jobs in their part-time roles as actors.

From Michael Jordan to LeBron James to Shaquille O'Neal, we list ten of the top players to ever appear in movies during or after the end of their NBA careers.

.@KingJames and the Tune Squad suit up in ONE WEEK. 🔥 Space Jam: A New Legacy - in theaters and streaming on HBO Max* July 16. Get tickets now: https://t.co/v80fJKhg5l #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/T6mey8xtow — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) July 9, 2021

Top 10 NBA Players who have acted in movies

#10 Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley

Former NBA MVP and player turned TV presenter Charles Barkley is one of the most famous personalities when it comes to television. He has featured in multiple movies like Forget Paris (1995), Space Jam (1996) and He Got Game (1998). The former Phoenix Suns talisman led the side to their second NBA Finals appearance in 1993, also winning his MVP award that season.

#9 Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard

3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and one of the best centers in his prime, Dwight Howard was also one of the most popular names in the media at one stage in his career. The 2009 NBA All-Star Game's leading vote-getter appeared in multiple movies like Just Wright (2010), The Three Stooges (2012) and Free Birds (2013) in which he voiced a turkey.

#8 Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin

Once regarded as one of the best dunkers in the NBA, Blake Griffin has always been a popular name in the media. He has appeared on multiple reality shows on TV and has been seen on the big screen. He featured in the movie The Female Brain in 2017 and lent voice to The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021).

check out the trailer for this new movie i happen to be in, #TheFemaleBrain, in select theaters February 9th. pic.twitter.com/jkko9Pfd4T — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) January 12, 2018

#7 Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman

Widely regarded as one of the most controversial NBA players of all time, Dennis Rodman was closely related to Hollywood, and without any surprises made several appearances on the big screen. He also had his own TV show called The Rodman World Tour and acted as the lead action films like Double Team (1997) and Simon Sez (1998).

