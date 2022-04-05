“Game’s on the line” - Kansas' Dave McCormack describes his mindset during his pivotal offensive rebound and putback in the final minute against UNC

Center Dave McCormack and the Kansas Jayhawks are the 2022 NCAA champions after beating the UNC Tar Heels 72-69, thanks to his big buckets at the end of the game.

Kansas trailed by 15 points at halftime and needed strong performances from its star players to come back and win. Almost every member of the Jayhawks was crucial in the final 20 minutes.

McCormack got the most significant plays at the end of the game. KU completed the greatest comeback in the history of March Madness, with McCormack putting the finishing touch with a putback.

Sam McDowell @SamMcDowell11 Dave McCormack on what he was thinking during his offensive rebound and putback in the final minute: “Game’s on the line,” he said nonchalantly. Dave McCormack on what he was thinking during his offensive rebound and putback in the final minute: “Game’s on the line,” he said nonchalantly.

While teammate Ochai Agbaji was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, McCormack delivered when the pressure was at its greatest.

McCormack proved why he is so essential to Kansas despite not always putting on superstar performances. He did just enough at the right moments to secure wins for KU throughout his collegiate career.

Dave McCormack did enough to raise Kansas over UNC

McCormack's performance was just enough to win his team the game.

Dave McCormack had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the national championship game Monday night. He had the go-ahead jump hook with 1:21 remaining to give KU a 70-69 lead, and he had another for a 72-69 lead with 22 seconds left.

The last two points and one rebound were the most crucial in securing the win.

In a summation of his college career, McCormack being at his best, led the Kansas Jayhawks to a win in a critical game. The Jayhawks (34-6) are almost unbeatable when he makes his presence known on the offensive end of the floor.

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein The 14-year wait is OVER for Kansas.



Jayhawks top North Carolina in a CLASSIC in New Orleans.



Bill Self is now 1 of 16 head coaches in men's basketball to win multiple national titles. The 14-year wait is OVER for Kansas.Jayhawks top North Carolina in a CLASSIC in New Orleans. Bill Self is now 1 of 16 head coaches in men's basketball to win multiple national titles. Kansas is now 46-9 over the last four years in games where David McCormack scores in double figures. twitter.com/JonRothstein/s… Kansas is now 46-9 over the last four years in games where David McCormack scores in double figures. twitter.com/JonRothstein/s…

A prominent reason the Jayhawks are successful when McCormack scores in double digits is that he needs offensive rebounds and putbacks to get those points. That's similar to what happened at the end of the game Monday night. If McCormack does what he does best, it fits exactly what the Jayhawks want to do.

McCormack was so good for Kansas during the last two games of the NCAA Tournament that many felt he was deserving of being named Most Outstanding Player. Teammate Ochai Agbaji won that award, but he thought McCormack was the one who should have won it.

Brian Hanni @BHanni Ochai: If it were up to me, I would have picked David McCormack as the Most Outstanding Player. We came in together, he means so much to me and this team and we wouldn’t have won without him. #kubball Ochai: If it were up to me, I would have picked David McCormack as the Most Outstanding Player. We came in together, he means so much to me and this team and we wouldn’t have won without him. #kubball

McCormack and Agbaji were vital to the Jayhawks winning against UNC, so either could have won the award. Still, McCormack's performance at the end of the game was undoubtedly essential.

