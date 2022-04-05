“Game’s on the line” - Kansas' Dave McCormack describes his mindset during his pivotal offensive rebound and putback in the final minute against UNC

Center Dave McCormack and the Kansas Jayhawks are the 2022 NCAA champions after beating the UNC Tar Heels 72-69, thanks to his big buckets at the end of the game.
Kansas trailed by 15 points at halftime and needed strong performances from its star players to come back and win. Almost every member of the Jayhawks was crucial in the final 20 minutes.
McCormack got the most significant plays at the end of the game. KU completed the greatest comeback in the history of March Madness, with McCormack putting the finishing touch with a putback.
While teammate Ochai Agbaji was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, McCormack delivered when the pressure was at its greatest.
McCormack proved why he is so essential to Kansas despite not always putting on superstar performances. He did just enough at the right moments to secure wins for KU throughout his collegiate career.
Dave McCormack did enough to raise Kansas over UNC
Dave McCormack had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the national championship game Monday night. He had the go-ahead jump hook with 1:21 remaining to give KU a 70-69 lead, and he had another for a 72-69 lead with 22 seconds left.
The last two points and one rebound were the most crucial in securing the win.
In a summation of his college career, McCormack being at his best, led the Kansas Jayhawks to a win in a critical game. The Jayhawks (34-6) are almost unbeatable when he makes his presence known on the offensive end of the floor.
A prominent reason the Jayhawks are successful when McCormack scores in double digits is that he needs offensive rebounds and putbacks to get those points. That's similar to what happened at the end of the game Monday night. If McCormack does what he does best, it fits exactly what the Jayhawks want to do.
McCormack was so good for Kansas during the last two games of the NCAA Tournament that many felt he was deserving of being named Most Outstanding Player. Teammate Ochai Agbaji won that award, but he thought McCormack was the one who should have won it.
McCormack and Agbaji were vital to the Jayhawks winning against UNC, so either could have won the award. Still, McCormack's performance at the end of the game was undoubtedly essential.
Q. Who should have won the Most Outstanding Player award?
Ochai Agbaji
Dave McCormack