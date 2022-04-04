"Foul trouble for either Bacot or McCormack will be vital" - Dick Vitale gives his 2 cents on NCAA March Madness final between UNC and Kansas

March Madness is at its end, with the UNC Tar Heels facing the Kansas Jayhawks for the national championship. ESPN and college basketball legend Dick Vitale has provided his insight on the matchup.

The NCAA tournament final between the Kansas Jayhawks and UNC Tar Heels is a matchup between two of the best offenses in college basketball during March Madness. Both teams have enough firepower to score effectively and efficiently while doing it multiple ways.

With the number of star players that can contribute to a win for either team, the way each group approaches the game from a defensive standpoint could be the deciding factor. Dick Vitale believes that the way both teams approach perimeter defense will be vital.

Dick Vitale @DickieV In the @MarchMadnessMBB championship btw @UNC_Basketball vs @KUHoops I believe the winner will be the team that plays the best perimeter D vs 3 ball . Containing the 3 will be a key factor.Foul trouble for either Bacot or McCormack will be vital . In the @MarchMadnessMBB championship btw @UNC_Basketball vs @KUHoops I believe the winner will be the team that plays the best perimeter D vs 3 ball . Containing the 3 will be a key factor.Foul trouble for either Bacot or McCormack will be vital .

Dick Vitale also believes that the two centers in the matchup will need to stay out of foul trouble for their team to win. Armando Bacot and David McCormack are playing excellent basketball at the end of March Madness and will look to continue it in the finale.

For either team to effectively play perimeter defense against three-point shooters, the two centers will need to be in the game to protect their team's win. If Bacot or McCormack foul instead of getting blocks and rebounds, their team defense will fall apart and could cost them the a championship at the end of March Madness.

Dick Vitale's prediction of the March Madness finale between UNC and Kansas creates an interesting dynamic

The storylines going into the national championship game will be critical.

Dick Vitale's assessment of the March Madness final between the Kansas Jayhawks and the UNC Tar Heels could create some exciting matchups in the game. The superstars on both teams will face off against one another, and anyone player coming off the floor could drastically change the game.

One of the star players to watch as the game unfolds will be Dick Vitale's prediction of Armando Bacot. Not only will his matchup against Kasnas' David McCormack be crucial to deciding the game, but he is also entering the game after injuring his ankle against the Duke Blue Devils.

C.L. Brown @clbrownhoops UNC coach Hubert Davis said Armando Bacot’s x-rays on his ankle were negative. He will practice today & will definitely play vs Kansas UNC coach Hubert Davis said Armando Bacot’s x-rays on his ankle were negative. He will practice today & will definitely play vs Kansas https://t.co/AMM5uXub1N

Given UNC's approach to their player rotations, Bacot will need to play significant minutes against the Kansas Jayhawks. If his ankle limits him in any way or he gets in foul trouble, the UNC Tar Heels' game plan for Kansas changes significantly, which goes along with Dick Vitale's assessment of the game.

UNC plays their starters for almost the entire game, and Kansas only plays a slightly larger rotation of players. So injuries or foul troubles for either team could spell trouble. Winning the national championship game could come down to which team can outlast the other from a health and foul standpoint.

