Germany vs Great Britain Preview and Prediction for Sept. 1 | 2025 EuroBasket

One of the six games on the schedule for Sept. 1 in the 2025 EuroBasket is the Germany vs. Great Britain matchup in Group B. The reigning FIBA World Cup Champions have already qualified for the next round, while the Great Britain are on the verge of getting eliminated from contention.
Germany is one of the favorites to win the tournament and will continue to be one as long as they continue their dominance. Dennis Schroder has always stepped up during international competitions, while Franz Wagner has proven that he's the next big star for Die Mannschaft.
On the other hand, Great Britain has never been considered a powerhouse in basketball. They finished last in the 2022 EuroBasket, so they are likely aiming for a better end to the tournament this year.
Germany vs. Great Britain Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket
The Group B game between Germany and Great Britain is scheduled for Monday at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. It will tip off at 4:30 p.m. local time in Finland and 9:30 a.m. EST.
Fans can watch the game via live stream on Courtside 1891, which is available worldwide. The 2025 EuroBasket is also available on the local channel Magenta Sport in Germany.
Germany vs. Great Britain Preview
Germany has looked dominant in their first three games of the 2025 EuroBasket preliminary round. They beat Montenegro with ease, 106-76, to open the tournament. They followed it up with a 105-83 win over Sweden and torched Lithuania 107-88 on Saturday to qualify for the Round of 16.
On the other hand, the Great Britain are 0-3 and have a grim chance of making it out of the group stage. They were no match against Lithuania, Finland and Sweden, losing by an average margin of 24.3 points.
12-Man Roster for Germany and Great Britain in the 2025 EuroBasket
Germany
- Isaac Bonga
- Oscar Da Silva
- Tristan Da Silva
- Justus Hollatz
- Leon Kratzer
- Maodo Lo
- Andreas Obst
- Dennis Schroder
- Daniel Theis
- Johannes Thiemann
- Johannes Voigtmann
- Franz Wagner
Great Britain
- Amin Adamu
- Daniel Akin
- Jubrile Belo
- Myles Hesson
- Luke Nelson
- Gabe Olaseni
- Tarik Phillip
- Josh Ward-Hibbert
- Jelani Watson-Gayle
- Pat Whelan
- Carl Wheatle
- Akwasi Yeboah
Germany vs. Great Britain Predicted Starting Lineups
Germany
G - Dennis Schroder | G - Andreas Obst | F - Franz Wagner | F - Johannes Voigtmann | C - Daniel Theis
Great Britain
G - Jelani Watson-Gayle | G - Carl Wheatle | F - Myles Hesson | F - Akwasi Yeboah | C - Jubrile Belo
Germany vs. Great Britain Prediction
Great Britain is not expected to give problems to Germany due to the disparity of talent between the rosters. This will be an easy prediction of a blowout win for the reigning FIBA World Cup Champions.
