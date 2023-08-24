Germany vs Japan Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Germany will finish their FIBA World Cup group stage on August 25, when they face off against Japan. During their tune-up schedule, Germany reminded everyone why they were such a dominant team during the 2022 EuroBasket competition, winning four of their six games.

Japan, on the other hand, had mixed results in their warm-up games, winning three of their seven games, yet failing to defeat any of their higher-level opponents. As such, Japan will likely enter their August 25 contest against Germany as underdogs.

Dennis Schroder always finds a new gear when playing in FIBA competitions, while Franz Wagner is improving with every passing day. Germany will also head into their opening game with a desire to register a win and aim to secure the top spot in their group.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Germany's FIBA World Cup roster

Isaac Bonga

Niels Giffey

Justus Hollatz

David Kramer

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Dennis Schroder

Daniel Theis

Johannes Thiemann

Johannes Voigtmann

Franz Wagner

Japan's FIBA World Cup roster

Nick Fazekas

Yuya Nagayoshi

Yudai Baba

Yuki Togashi

Koya Kawamata

Soichiro Inoue

Makoto Hiejima

Yutaro Suda

Shuta Hara

Matthew Aquino

Kai Toews

Keisei Tominaga

Aki Chambers

Tenketsu Harimoto

Yuta Watanabe

Rui Hachimura

Yuki Kawamura

Luke Evans

Seiya Ando

Josh Hawkins

Hirotaka Yoshii

Yudai Nishida

Ren Kanechika

Akira Jacobs

Hugh Watanabe

Germany vs. Japan: Prediction

Germany has a history of overperforming in FIBA competition and boasts multiple talented players with NBA experience. Schroder's ability to break down a defense, push the pace, and score off the dribble will be difficult for the Japanese national team to contain.

Japan, though, does have some NBA talent of its own in Rui Hachimura and Yuta Watanabe. As such, Japan won't be intimidated by Germany's high-pressure playing style. Nevertheless, Germany will enter the contest as favorites, with most fans expecting them to record a victory in their opening FIBA World Cup game.

Germany vs. Japan: Players to Watch

Germany will feature Schroder, Wagner, and Daniel Theis as their primary offensive and defensive trio. Schroder will be the driving force on the offensive end, while Theis's versatility and Wagner's overall skill will ensure Germany has to be taken seriously.

Japan will lean into Hachimura's two-way play while also looking to Wanatabe's offensive spark. Nevertheless, FIBA competition is less star-based than the NBA, and success will come down to which team executes at a high level consistently —something which Germany has a proven track record of doing.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)