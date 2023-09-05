Germany vs Latvia FIBA World Cup 2023, September 6: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Germany plays Latvia in the quarter-finals of the FIBA World Cup 2023 in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, September 6. This is a knockout game for both teams, who advanced to the quarter-finals during the weekend and will now look to book their ticket to the semi-finals.

The Germans took over after the opening quarter and decimated Slovenia (100-71) to finish on top of Group K. They showed once again why they are considered a heavy favorite for a podium finish and a strong competition to Team USA.

For their part, the Latvians used an impressive third-quarter performance (21-36) to rally past Brazil (84-104) and advance to the Top-8 in their maiden FIBA World Cup appearance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Their achievement is remarkable given they are playing without two of their stars, as Kristaps Porzingis and Dairis Bertans have been sidelined with injuries.

Germany vs. Latvia FIBA World Cup Game Details

Date: Wednesday, September 6

Time: 4:45 a.m ET

Venue: Mall of Asia Arena, Manila

Germany will rely on Dennis Schroder to make the difference offensively with his elite play. The Toronto Raptors guard has put himself in the MVP conversation, as he is averaging 19.8 points and 6.8 assists in the FIBA World Cup.

Franz Wagner's return will boost Germany's chances of winning this one, even though his condition remains questionable, as he has been sidelined since the opening game of the tournament with an ankle injury.

Germany will also rely on Moritz Wagner (13.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and its packed frontline to take control and extend its winning streak to six games in the FIBA World Cup.

On the other hand, Arturs Zagars will be key for the Latvians (12.2 ppg, 5.6 apg), as he will be the one to guard Schroder and try to limit him. We also expect Andrejs Gazulis and Rolands Smits (both averaging a team-leading 13.4 ppg) to step up again.

Germany vs. Latvia where to watch

As usual, ESPN+, which livestreams all FIBA World Cup action, will livestream this game as well.

Similarly, FIBA will livestream this game via its official platform, Courtside 1891. Fans who want to watch the game will need to subscribe to both streaming platforms first.

What to expect in the Germany vs. Latvia game

A hard-fought battle is expected in this game between Germany and Latvia in the quarter-finals of the FIBA World Cup.

Germany is the better team here and has played terrific basketball, but the Latvians have the momentum on their side, as they have already upset two grand favorites (France and Spain) and have emerged as dark horses in the tournament.

Based on what we have seen in the tournament, it will be surprising if Latvia doesn't fight until the end like they did in their previous games. But, Germany should find a way to prevail one way or another and make it to the Top-4, as they seek a return to the podium for the first time in 21 years (2002).

The winner of this match will play either Italy or Team USA in Friday's semi-final.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)