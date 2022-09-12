"Gilbert Arenas, was he ever MVP?... He can not talk about Giannis!" - Former Most Improved Player lashes out at Gilbert Arenas on his recent comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Gilbert Arenas recently made headlines for his criticism of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis already has one championship, two MVPs, and a defensive player of the year award at the age of 27. He also made the NBA's 75th anniversary team.

But for Arenas, that doesn't tell the whole story.

On the 'No Chill' Podcast, he had this to say:

The media tries to shorten this gap like 'oh, he's the best player in the league'. Not even close... I can look at his game and say he doesn't understand basketball yet. He plays the sport. He won a championship. Cool. He doesn't really understand how to be great, how to be better, how to train his body.

This drew the ire of fellow European player Goran Dragic, who defended the Milwaukee Bucks star during a recent interview.

Giannis is MVP. Gilbert Arenas, I don't know, he was ever MVP? I don't think so, so I think he no talk about Giannis. Giannis won a championship, he won MVP, he's been the defensive player of the year. Sometimes when they retire, you just want to be relevant and sometimes you come out in the media. It is what it is. Gilbert Arenas, he was unbelievable player, unbelievable scorer, but... in this generation, it's a lot of good European players in the NBA.

Watch Gilbert Arenas' comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Goran Dragic's reaction below:

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo win his second championship?

The Milwaukee Bucks came up short in their effort to win back-to-back titles last postseason. While Giannis Antetokounmpo played well, losing Khris Middleton was too much for the defending champs to overcome.

The Bucks were still able to push the eventual Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics to seven games despite not getting a lot of offensively from anyone outside of Giannis and Jrue Holiday.

With Middleton set to return at the start of the season, the Bucks remain among the favorites to win an NBA title. FanDuel and BetMGM have them with the third best odds to hoist the Larry O'Brein Trophy at +650.

They will have their hands full what is slated to be a tough Eastern Conference. The Celtics, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers all appear (on paper at least) to be legitimate threats to come out of the conference. Emerging teams such as the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks are also ready to take the next step and join the title conversation.

The Bucks have shown they can compete with anyone when healthy. With a superstar talent like Giannis leading the way and a roster filled with both high-end talent and depth players, nobody should count them out at any point of the season.

