Here's why the Golden State Warriors are primed for a championship run in 2021-22 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors have had a dream 8-1 start to the 2021-22 NBA season, with their only loss coming narrowly against the Memphis Grizzlies in over-time. This is even more impressive considering that the Warriors are without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. What's most noticeable is the style of play and the emergence of young players in the squad which has contributed to their early success.

Unselfish and free-flowing basketball

Despite having much of the same squad from last season, the Warriors and head coach Steve Kerr have tweaked their style of play from a Stephen Curry-centric iso offense to a free-flow offense with heavy player and ball movement. This has seen the Warriors lead the league in points-per-game (113.9) and assists per game (30.2), something they also achieved in the 2014-2015 season.

The team also leads the league in advanced statistics such as Player Impact Estimate, Net Rating and Defensive Rating. The adjustment has also been helped by the maturity shown by the young players in the squad (such as Jordan Poole) and players understanding their role in the team.

This style was the key to the Warriors' run of success in the 2014-2015 season, when they won 67 regular season games and the NBA title. The style does not reduce the importance of Curry and Draymond Green to the team though, given their ability to spread the floor and create constant scoring opportunities all around.

Shooting ability

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have influenced the way the game has been played in the last decade with the emergence of distance shooting, especially from beyond the arc. The ability to shoot was part of the team's identity during the dynasty run and is something that is defining their success right now.

The team is top-five in the league for three-point percentage and that is with Curry shooting below par and Thompson sidelined. One can only imagine how much better the team will get once Thompson is back and the back court duo return to prime shooting form.

Back court duo expected to return to prime shooting form

Added depth to the squad

The Warriors have added a few key pieces to the squad, with Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica bringing valuable experience that would lighten the load on the core players and help with player rotation, rest and, most importantly, bench scoring. This aligns with the team's philosophy of "Strength in Numbers".

Potential hindrance

The only doubt that remains is the fitness of Klay Thompson, who has been out for over two years with ACL and Achilles injuries. Despite all the other weapons in the squad, Thompson puts them one level higher with his prolific shooting, defensive ability and championship pedigree. The team can only hope that he returns and remains at his Hall of Fame level come December. Thompson will be key in battling current powerhouses in the NBA, which include the Lakers, Nets and the Bucks.

Klay Thompson injury prone

If the Warriors are healthy moving forward, they will be very scary to play against and will be a top team for years to come.

Source: https://www.nba.com/stats/teams/

