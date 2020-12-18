Golden State Warriors 113-109 Sacramento Kings: Twitter erupts as Curry razzle dazzles in win against the Kings | NBA Preseason 2020-21

Wow, it is good to have Stephen Curry healthy again! The hand no longer seems to be an issue as the Splash Brother put on a clinic against the Sacramento Kings, leading his Golden State Warriors to a 113-109 win.

Curry ended with 29 points, knocking down six three-pointers in the process. The two-time MVP got an additional 22-points from his newest teammate Kelly Oubre Jr. and 19 from Andrew Wiggins. Steve Kerr and his team seem to have strong chemistry heading into the start of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Wiggins starts on fire for the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

Andrew Wiggins was unconscious to start the game. He had nine points in the first four minutes of the game and ended up with 11 points on perfect shooting in the first quarter.

Andrew Wiggins in the 1st quarter:



11 PTS - 100 FG% - 1 BLK - 1/1 3PM



🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tl8sCsGcz6 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 18, 2020

Yes Wiggins. More downhill — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) December 18, 2020

Andrew Wiggins, never mind his reputation as a softie, physically attacks Hassan Whiteside on the drive and scores. Block call is overturned upon review, but the Warriors love Wiggins' aggression. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) December 18, 2020

Despite Andrew Wiggins's talents, he has a reputation for not giving full effort and taking games off. The Golden State Warriors will look to get the best out of the 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick and look for him to play a big role with Klay Thompson being out another season.

Andrew Wiggins with the Warriors pic.twitter.com/Cs9bovjw7f — PointGod ➐ (@Point_God_11) December 13, 2020

We can trade Wiggins straight up now. pic.twitter.com/294BeyfYkD — Sole Supremacy (@solesupremacy) December 16, 2020

Andrew Wiggins is another player whose name gets thrown around a lot in the NBA trade rumors. Golden State Warriors fans joked that with Wiggins's great play tonight, he could be traded for James Harden in a swap deal.

Andrew Wiggins on his goal for this upcoming season:



“I want to be an all-star. That’s always been a goal of mine is to be an all-star, being on a winning team.”



(via @wcgoldberg) pic.twitter.com/CXIY93yBtl — Hoopsview (@hoopsview) December 9, 2020

For the Golden State Warriors to contenders in the Western Conference this year, it will be essential that Andrew Wiggins takes a major leap in his play. The small-forward showed what he was capable of tonight against the Sacramento Kings and will need to continue with the same energy in the regular season.

Curry steals the show in the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings.

Stephen Curry gave the Golden State Warriors a lead to start the second half that the Sacramento Kings could not recover from. The three-time NBA champion continued to remind the world why he is a Splash Brother by scoring seven straight points early in the second half.

CURRY FLURRY to start the quarter 👌 pic.twitter.com/7uDY8Lu5yz — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 18, 2020

Feels sooo good to watch @StephenCurry30 play again 😊 — Kalkidan Kassaye | ቃልኪዳን (@Kal_Kass) December 18, 2020

Stephen Curry missed the majority of last season for the Golden State Warriors with a broken hand. These preseason games against the Sacramento Kings were the first games back for the three-point king.

Steph Curry shot 5-6 on threes in the 3rd quarter — Antonin (@antonin_org) December 18, 2020

Barack Obama on if Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b9U1eL86pk — Santa Shad 🎅🏼 (@shadalaiyan) December 17, 2020

Barack Obama went on the record to say that Stephen Curry is undoubtedly the best shooter of all time, via The Ringer. Curry backed up the ex-president's statement tonight against the Sacramento Kings.

Stephen Curry put up 29 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast & 3 stl in 28 mins!



Back-to-back games with 29 points. pic.twitter.com/n7ycdDUxhI — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) December 18, 2020

Stephen Curry seems to already be in mid-season form and the Warriors are hoping to bounce back into championship contention this year. They have already taken a tough blow losing Klay Thompson, but with Curry already playing the way he is, Golden State may be able to make a run for a top seed in the west.

