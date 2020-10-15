Golden State Warriors: 3 players who disappointed the most this season - NBA 2019-20

After securing a trip to the finals last year, the Golden State Warriors had a disappointing 2019-20 NBA campaign.

The Steve Kerr-coached team finished last in the Western Conference standings and struggled in the regular season due to injuries sustained by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson during the 2019 NBA Finals against Toronto Raptors.

On that note, let's take a look at the three most underwhelming Golden State Warriors players during the 2019-20 NBA season.

3 Golden State Warriors players who disappointed the most in 2019-20

#1 Draymond Green

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green brings grit and defense to the Golden State Warriors side, and his basketball IQ has always been a plus for Stephen Curry and co.

The usually dependable power forward didn't perform to his usual standards though as he ended last season with eight points, six assists and six rebounds per game. In the absence of the Splash brothers, the bulk of the scoring responsibility fell on Green, and the player wasn't able to rise up to the occasion.

However, with the return of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors can expect Draymond Green to be back at his best while donning his role as a defensive anchor for the franchise.

#2 Andrew Wiggins

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

A former number one pick, Andrew Wiggins was traded to the Golden State Warriors midway through the 2019-20 season.

However, Wiggins, who was most likely brought in as a trade chip, struggled to cope with Steve Kerr's offense during the season. The former Minnesota Timberwolves star also struggled with his 3-point strokes, only making 33% of them.

NBA experts had hoped that Andrew Wiggins would improve defensively under the tutelage of Steve Kerr and Draymond Green. But that didn't happen as the player struggled against opposition wings and guards on the perimeter while playing one-on-one defense.

There is a strong possibility that Wiggins may not be a part of the Golden State Warriors roster next season. With the return of Klay Thompson in the shooting guard spot, it is likely that Wiggins could either get traded away or be relegated to the bench.

However, if he ends up staying, the swingman will have to improve his performances significantly if wants to feature for the Golden State Warriors.

#3 D'Angelo Russell

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat

When Kevin Durant decided to leave the Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets, it was certain that the Brooklyn Nets would also part with their All-Star D'Angelo Russell.

The former LA Lakers player arrived in the bay area with fans expecting him to be a part of a formidable trio alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. However, as the season progressed, it was clear that Russell's skill set didn't complement that of the Golden State Warriors roster.

D’Angelo Russell finishes with a career-high 52 points, becoming the 14th player in franchise history to score 50 points in a game. Previous 13 players to do so via @bball_ref: pic.twitter.com/2tznOsm4QZ — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 9, 2019

D'Angelo Russell likes to keep the ball in his hands and make plays in the half-court while the Warriors like to move the ball around to find the player with an open shot. Rusell's playmaking and shot creation didn't work out for the Golden State Warriors, and he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves midway through the season.