Golden State Warriors' 4 biggest needs after zero movement in 2025 NBA Offseason

With July nearing an end, the Golden State Warriors are yet to make any moves in the 2025 NBA offseason. They are the only team yet to make any signings in free agency, leading to frustration among fans.The Dubs’ 2024-25 campaign ended against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals. Anthony Edwards and Co. defeated the Warriors in five games after Steph Curry had picked up a hamstring strain in Game 1.The series loss highlighted the Warriors’ lack of backcourt depth, size and defense. Coach Steve Kerr went on record to say that he doesn’t wish to play Draymond Green at center next season.Heading into the offseason, the team seemed to have clear direction. They had also been linked to players like Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton. Furthermore, the Bay Area was considered a potential destination for Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal following their contract buyouts.However, despite numerous talks, the Warriors are yet to make any significant moves. Let’s take a look at the team’s four biggest needs amid a silent offseason.Golden State Warriors' four biggest needs in 2025 NBA Offseason1) A starting centerThe Golden State Warriors have been playing without a starting center since trading James Wiseman in 2023. Since that trade, Draymond Green has spent the most time at center, highlighting the team’s lack of size and depth at the five.While most of the best centers on the market have found new teams, Al Horford remains a viable option. He has been continuously linked to the Dubs since the start of free agency.Signing him would go a long way toward helping the team field a more balanced squad and silencing the criticism stemming from Golden State’s inactivity this offseason.2) Backcourt depthThe Golden State Warriors don’t have any quality guards outside of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield. This lack of backcourt depth was exposed after Curry was injured in the 2025 playoffs.Bringing in a combo guard who can create his own shot and run the offense would go a long way towards addressing the team’s needs. The Warriors have been linked with De’Anthony Melton and Ben Simmons in recent days. It would also serve the Dubs well to bring back Gary Payton II.3) Defensive reinforcementsThe Warriors are considerably weaker on defense since losing Gary Payton II at the start of free agency. Outside of Payton II, the only quality defenders on the roster are Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green.The team will likely fail to compete without bringing in reinforcements on defense. Bringing Payton II back would be a good start, but the Dubs would also do well to go after more wing defenders.4) Reaching a conclusion to the Jonathan Kuminga sagaThe Golden State Warriors unwilling to match Jonathan Kuminga’s salary demands. The 22-year-old is seeking a deal worth $30 million per year.The Golden State Warriors will be heavily restricted in the market unless they resolve the Kuminga situation and remove him from their books. Another solution would be to reach an extension with the star forward and pursue a trade that better fits their roster needs.