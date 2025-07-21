Golden State Warriors' 4 biggest needs after zero movement in 2025 NBA Offseason

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jul 21, 2025 11:40 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors' 4 biggest needs in 2025 NBA Offseason (Credits: Imagn)

With July nearing an end, the Golden State Warriors are yet to make any moves in the 2025 NBA offseason. They are the only team yet to make any signings in free agency, leading to frustration among fans.

Ad

The Dubs’ 2024-25 campaign ended against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals. Anthony Edwards and Co. defeated the Warriors in five games after Steph Curry had picked up a hamstring strain in Game 1.

The series loss highlighted the Warriors’ lack of backcourt depth, size and defense. Coach Steve Kerr went on record to say that he doesn’t wish to play Draymond Green at center next season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Heading into the offseason, the team seemed to have clear direction. They had also been linked to players like Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton. Furthermore, the Bay Area was considered a potential destination for Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal following their contract buyouts.

However, despite numerous talks, the Warriors are yet to make any significant moves. Let’s take a look at the team’s four biggest needs amid a silent offseason.

Ad

Golden State Warriors' four biggest needs in 2025 NBA Offseason

1) A starting center

The Golden State Warriors have been playing without a starting center since trading James Wiseman in 2023. Since that trade, Draymond Green has spent the most time at center, highlighting the team’s lack of size and depth at the five.

Ad

While most of the best centers on the market have found new teams, Al Horford remains a viable option. He has been continuously linked to the Dubs since the start of free agency.

Signing him would go a long way toward helping the team field a more balanced squad and silencing the criticism stemming from Golden State’s inactivity this offseason.

2) Backcourt depth

The Golden State Warriors don’t have any quality guards outside of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield. This lack of backcourt depth was exposed after Curry was injured in the 2025 playoffs.

Ad
Ad

Bringing in a combo guard who can create his own shot and run the offense would go a long way towards addressing the team’s needs. The Warriors have been linked with De’Anthony Melton and Ben Simmons in recent days. It would also serve the Dubs well to bring back Gary Payton II.

3) Defensive reinforcements

The Warriors are considerably weaker on defense since losing Gary Payton II at the start of free agency. Outside of Payton II, the only quality defenders on the roster are Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green.

Ad

The team will likely fail to compete without bringing in reinforcements on defense. Bringing Payton II back would be a good start, but the Dubs would also do well to go after more wing defenders.

4) Reaching a conclusion to the Jonathan Kuminga saga

The Golden State Warriors unwilling to match Jonathan Kuminga’s salary demands. The 22-year-old is seeking a deal worth $30 million per year.

The Golden State Warriors will be heavily restricted in the market unless they resolve the Kuminga situation and remove him from their books. Another solution would be to reach an extension with the star forward and pursue a trade that better fits their roster needs.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications