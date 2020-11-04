The Golden State Warriors are tied with the Chicago Bulls when it comes to NBA championships (6) in their history and are only behind the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics. They are also tied with the Miami Heat in third place in terms of titles in the 21st century (3). The team has enjoyed tremendous success recently, and picking their greatest starting five of the 21st century seems like a straightforward job.

Golden State Warriors' greatest starting 5 of the 21st century

Although they had a torrid start to the 21st century, the Golden State Warriors became dominant after assembling a great team, initially through draft picks and then with the shocking signing of Kevin Durant in the 2016 offseason.

Before entering the 2013 NBA Playoffs led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and David Lee, the Golden State Warriors had just one playoff appearance in the previous 18 years (the "We Believe" Warriors in 2007). From that point on, a solid core of players changed the modern history of the franchise.

This list will look at the greatest starting 5 of the Golden State Warriors in the 21st century.

Point Guard - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is arguably the greatest shooter of all time and is the best player in the history of the Golden State Warriors, which is saying a lot (Rick Barry and Wilt Chamberlain have strong cases, too).

Curry was the team's most important player during their five straight NBA Finals appearances from 2015 to 2019. Even when Kevin Durant joined the team, Curry remained the essential piece for their fast-flowing playing style.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable player ranks third in total points in franchise history. Moreover, he has played his entire NBA career for the Warriors and has three NBA titles with the team, among many other accolades, such as six All-Stars appearances and six All-NBA selections.

Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson is another historic shooter who has played his entire NBA career with the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson has been an integral part of the franchise's recent success and is a superstar player who is also a superstar teammate. He is another three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors and has had some historic nights for the franchise, especially his 37-point quarter against the Sacramento Kings on January 23rd, 2015.

Thompson is a five-time NBA All-Star and is one half of the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history, alongside Stephen Curry, called the Splash Brothers.