Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Nov 24): Latest update on Steph Curry and Gary Payton II’s availability 

The Golden State Warriors are on a nose-dive after losing seven of their last eight games, with Steph Curry playing in most of them. The team is about to face the San Antonio Spurs a day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 24 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

As of today, the Golden State Warriors carry a losing record of 7-9 and will host the next game against the San Antonio Spurs. This is going to be the last game that Draymond Green will be serving his five-game suspension as he rejoins the team in their next matchup on the road vs the Sacramento Kings.

Entering this matchup, Gary Payton II is marked as "probable" to play as he continues to heal his ankle injury. The rest of the team including Steph Curry are available against the Spurs.

Expect the Golden State Warriors to go with the starting five of Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney.

Golden State Warriors are coming off a bizarre matchup with the Phoenix Suns

After snapping a six-game losing streak against the Houston Rockets, the Warriors' momentum got halted by former teammate Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. The loss was overshadowed by the second-quarter ejection of Chris Paul, which is said to be something personal with referee Scott Foster:

"We had a situation some years ago, and it's personal. The league knows, everybody knows, and it's been a meeting and all that," said Paul during the post-game press conference.

"It's a situation with my son and so, yeah. I'm O.K. with a ref talking, saying whatever, just don't use a tech to get your point across. I gotta do a better job making sure I stay on the floor for my teammates. But, yeah, that's that.”

For Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, he feels the call was indeed too harsh as there was no need to eject Paul:

"I didn't think Chris deserved to be ejected," Kerr said. "The first tech, absolutely. But I thought the second one was unnecessary. Everybody gets frustrated out there."

"CP3" was only able to play for 16 minutes but was able to provide the team with six points, six assists and two rebounds. Klay Thompson led the team with 23 points while Steph Curry had a rough shooting night doing only 6-of-15 from the field to tally only a subpar 16 points.