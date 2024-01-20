The Golden State Warriors are trying to overcome their struggles and get back to the playoff race. Currently, they are on a two-game losing skid and 12th in the West standings with 18 wins and 22 losses. Their last two games were postponed after assistant coach Dejan Milojevic passed away due to a heart attack he suffered during a team dinner in Salt Lake City a few days ago.

Golden State will return to action Wednesday to take on the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center. The Hawks are also trying to recover from a poor start and could shake things up at the NBA Trade Deadline.

They have reportedly already made star guard Dejounte Murray available, with the Warriors reportedly emerging as a candidate to land him. Murray is expected to attract significant trade interest in the next three weeks.

With that in mind, we take a look at five reasons why the seven-time NBA champions should trade for the All-Star guard.

Golden State Warriors rumors: 5 reasons why Dubs should trade for Dejounte Murray as reports surface

#5 - Bringing another All-Star to the team

Trading for Dejounte Murray is an upgrade for the Golden State Warriors, as the young guard is an All-Star and one of the best players in the league on both ends. So, his arrival would be an upgrade for the Warriors, even though they could be forced to part ways with either Andrew Wiggins or Chris Paul.

#4 - It will make the transition to the new era easier

The Warriors know that the championship window under the current team will close soon. The franchise will have to move to the new era and what a better way to do so by landing Dejounte Murray, who will kick off his four-year, $120 million extension in the 2024-25 season.

#3 - It will bring more versatility to the Warriors' playing style

Dejounte Murray is a player who can make the difference on both ends. He can also play well both on the ball and off it. His addition would certainly add more versatility to the team and will help the Golden State Warriors elevate their game defensively.

#2 - He can be a great fit next to Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is the undisputed leader of the Golden State Warrios and the one that runs most plays. Dejounte Murray is a guard who can play great off the ball, and can also create shots for his teammates. Thus, trading for him could create a great duo with the four-time NBA champion.

#1 - He will be the ideal replacement if Klay Thompson leaves

Klay Thompson is on an expiring contract and could hit free agency this summer if there is no agreement between the two sides. Thus, he could move to another team in free agency, so trading for Dejounte Murray will be the ideal move to replace the four-time champion and sharpshooter.

