Golden State Warriors' TV ratings plummet by a shocking 66% during 2019-20 NBA season

Curry has only played four games this season.

The Golden State Warriors have had a fairly forgettable season so far After winning three titles in the last four years, the Dubs are currently sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a league-worst 12-43 (0.218) win-loss record.

As a result of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson missing considerable time due to injuries and an added absence of Kevin Durant, the local television ratings for Golden State's games on NBC Sports Bay Area have taken a major hit.

According to analysis and sports media outlet, Awful Announcing, the Golden State Warriors - who have spearheaded the NBA's local ratings for the past seasons - have endured an appalling 66% drop on NBC Sports Bay Area ratings. This decline in local TV ratings happens to be the second-largest the league has ever seen (behind the Denver Nuggets, down 72% on Altitude) and has eventually kicked the Dubs out of the NBA's top five.

The trend showcased by GSW has been experienced league-wide as well, although in a much dampened manner. None of the teams have managed to mainatin a 4.00 rating this year, while only seven teams ( Spurs, Bucks, 76ers, Thunder, Lakers, Blazers, Celtics) have managed to hit 3.00 all year long.

NBA at the All-Star break: ABC, ESPN, TNT viewership is down 12%. SBJ Media is live. 🔒https://t.co/4mDLTB0Q8g🔒 pic.twitter.com/fPxuyuUeeE — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 13, 2020

